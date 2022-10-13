Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Government News Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News Tourism Travel Wire News USA

Seychelles Team meet key Italian players at TTG Travel Experience

47 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
3 min read
image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Since Oct. 12, the Seychelles Islands is being represented in Italy at the TTG Travel Experience for a 3-day event ending on Oct. 14.

Known as one of the key events on the Italian market, the 59th edition of the trade fair is taking place at the Rimini Exhibition Centre in the northern region of Italy.

The event sees the participation of a strong delegation from Seychelles, including the Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Tourism Seychelles’ Marketing Representative for Italy, Mrs. Danielle Di Gianvito, and the Senior Marketing Executive for Tourism Seychelles, Ms. Myra Fanchette.

The local travel trade is being represented by Mrs. Normandy Salabao and Mr. Donato Gastaldello from Creole Travel Services; Ms. Lucy Jean Louis from Mason’s Travel; Ms. Anna Butler Payette from 7° South; Mrs. Nives Deininger from STORY Seychelles; Ms. Wendy Tan from Berjaya Seychelles, Mr. Ferruccio Tirone from Paradise Sun Praslin, and Mrs. Sybille Cardon representing the Seychelles Hospitality & Tourism Association (SHTA).

Speaking about the destination’s presence at the TTG Travel Experience, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin mentioned that aside from reconnecting with Italian trade partners, the event is a great opportunity to reveal the newly refreshed branding.

“It has been a while since we have had such a big delegation at an Italian event.”

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

“We are maximizing on this occasion to showcase the island’s product to the travel trade and press. We intend to bring forward the different experiences on offer for the visitors,” said Mrs. Willemin.

During the event, several meetings will also be held with all of Seychelles’ tour operators and the different airlines flying to the destination, joined by the press and media.

With 14,438 visitors recorded until week 40 ending October 9, Italy remains one of the leading markets in Europe for Seychelles.

More news about Seychelles
Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly