Seychelles Team meet key Italian players at TTG Travel Experience

Since Oct. 12, the Seychelles Islands is being represented in Italy at the TTG Travel Experience for a 3-day event ending on Oct. 14.

Known as one of the key events on the Italian market, the 59th edition of the trade fair is taking place at the Rimini Exhibition Centre in the northern region of Italy.

The event sees the participation of a strong delegation from Seychelles, including the Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Tourism Seychelles’ Marketing Representative for Italy, Mrs. Danielle Di Gianvito, and the Senior Marketing Executive for Tourism Seychelles, Ms. Myra Fanchette.

The local travel trade is being represented by Mrs. Normandy Salabao and Mr. Donato Gastaldello from Creole Travel Services; Ms. Lucy Jean Louis from Mason’s Travel; Ms. Anna Butler Payette from 7° South; Mrs. Nives Deininger from STORY Seychelles; Ms. Wendy Tan from Berjaya Seychelles, Mr. Ferruccio Tirone from Paradise Sun Praslin, and Mrs. Sybille Cardon representing the Seychelles Hospitality & Tourism Association (SHTA).

Speaking about the destination’s presence at the TTG Travel Experience, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin mentioned that aside from reconnecting with Italian trade partners, the event is a great opportunity to reveal the newly refreshed branding.

“It has been a while since we have had such a big delegation at an Italian event.”

“We are maximizing on this occasion to showcase the island’s product to the travel trade and press. We intend to bring forward the different experiences on offer for the visitors,” said Mrs. Willemin.

During the event, several meetings will also be held with all of Seychelles’ tour operators and the different airlines flying to the destination, joined by the press and media.

With 14,438 visitors recorded until week 40 ending October 9, Italy remains one of the leading markets in Europe for Seychelles.

