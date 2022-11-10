Seychelles takes home Star Luxury Destination Award 2022

The award was bestowed at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards ceremony held on Monday, October 31, in London at the Hilton Bankside.

Travel Bulletin is a highly coveted travel trade publication in the United Kingdom (UK) aimed at tour operators, travel agencies, and other travel trade professionals in the Tourism industry. Launched in 1975, Travel Bulletin is regarded as a reading essential for all UK travel agents and covers the most recent news from the travel industry’s various segments, including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, tourist offices, ferries and rail operators, car rental companies, and theme parks.

The Gala evening brought together some of the top players in the tourism sector for a dazzling awards event to recognize the 2022 outstanding performers. Ms. Karen Confait, marketing director for the UK, Ireland & Nordics, proudly received the award on behalf of Tourism Seychelles during the ceremony.

Seychelles was nominated for the Star Luxury Destination category by the magazine’s readers, who were left with the most magnetic pull towards the archipelago’s many wonders. The triumph meant that Seychelles excelled above the six other competing nominees, which comprised of Mauritius, Maldives, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia. Seychelles had previously been voted as a finalist in the Star Country/Destination for Luxury Holidays category in the Travel Bulletin Star Awards 2016.

Ms. Confait commended Tourism Seychelles on this exceptional achievement as she expressed her sentiments on being awarded at such a prestigious event.

“It is an honor to win and to be recognized by the industry, especially as a small island destination, and not to mention, in the wake of the pandemic. It is the first Travel Bulletin Awards following the hardships that disrupted the Tourism Industry worldwide. The competition was surely tough, especially when standing against other popular destinations, but we made it. It’s amazing to see that Seychelles is still relevant on the market and that all our hard work to put it back on the map was worth it,” said Ms. Confait.

Famous Comedian Justin Moorhouse presented awards to the 33 deserved recipients as guests wined and dined at the Hilton London Bankside. To bring in extra merriment, the black-tie affair was enlivened with a subtly Halloween-inspired twist. The live music, games, and excitement continued until the early hours of the morning.

