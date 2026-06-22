Seychelles is strengthening its summer tourism outlook with the early return and expansion of services from Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot. The additional flights provide improved connectivity from Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Russia, boosting visitor access and supporting tourism growth during the traditionally quieter summer season.

VICTORIA, Seychelles — Seychelles is set to benefit from significantly improved international air connectivity this summer as three major airline partners—Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot—resume or expand services to the island destination earlier than in previous years.

The enhanced flight schedules are expected to support tourism growth during the traditionally quieter summer season, providing greater access from key source markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Russia.

Qatar Airways became the first of the three carriers to restart summer operations, resuming flights to Seychelles International Airport on June 16. The airline will operate four weekly services on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, strengthening links between Seychelles and Doha while offering seamless connections to more than 150 destinations worldwide.

Turkish Airlines followed on June 17, marking its first summer operation to Seychelles in three years. Previously, the carrier served the destination seasonally, from late October through March, before suspending flights during the summer months.

Operating an Airbus A330-300, Turkish Airlines will connect Seychelles with Istanbul, one of the world’s largest aviation hubs and a major gateway linking Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

During the initial launch phase, Turkish Airlines has adjusted its schedule for commercial reasons. Until the week beginning July 6, flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays. From July 6 onward, a third weekly service on Fridays will be added, increasing the schedule to three flights per week.

Further strengthening air access, Russia’s national carrier Aeroflot is scheduled to resume services on July 8. The airline will operate two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, restoring additional seat capacity from one of Seychelles’ important tourism source markets and providing Russian travelers with more direct access to the islands.

Commenting on the expanded connectivity, Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Vesna Rakic said the increased airline commitment demonstrates confidence in the destination amid growing global competition for travelers.

“At a time of intense global competition for travelers, the decision by Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot to expand their presence in Seychelles is a strong endorsement of our destination,” Rakic said. “Improved air connectivity is key to tourism growth, giving travelers more choice while strengthening access from Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Russia.”

Rakic also expressed appreciation to the airline partners for their continued support of the destination.

“We sincerely thank our airline partners for their continued confidence in Seychelles. Their support is essential to maintaining strong international links and driving the success of our tourism industry,” she said.

She added that discussions within the aviation sector remain ongoing and could lead to additional connectivity improvements in the future.

“While official confirmations are still pending, the outlook is highly promising. Together with our airline and trade partners, we remain focused on driving demand and supporting the long-term success of air services to Seychelles,” Rakic said.

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With increased summer capacity from major international gateways, Seychelles is reinforcing its position as one of the most accessible island destinations in the Indian Ocean. Industry stakeholders expect the expanded air services to help stimulate visitor arrivals, support tourism demand across multiple markets and provide greater flexibility and convenience for international travelers.