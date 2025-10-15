Seychelles Strengthens Trade Links with Singapore through Destination Workshop

Tourism Seychelles hosted the Seychelles Destination Workshop at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, in collaboration with The Wander Clan, to strengthen trade partnerships and enhance destination awareness among Singapore’s top travel professionals and media.

Representing Tourism Seychelles were Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir, Manager for South Asia, Australasia, Israel, and Turkey, and Mrs. Saida Mussard, Marketing Executive. The session provided updates on Seychelles’ tourism offerings, sustainability initiatives, and opportunities for collaboration within the Singapore market.

Twenty-eight key travel professionals and media representatives attended, including those from leading organisations such as 360 Private Travel, Expedia, TripZilla, and Fourwinds Travel. Notably, 97% of attendees had not previously visited Seychelles, underscoring the workshop’s importance in building destination knowledge and trade readiness.

Trade partners who recently participated in a familiarisation trip to Seychelles shared their experiences, offering valuable insights that reinforced the destination’s appeal and sales potential in the market.

The programme featured presentations from Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, and from Tirant Tours & Travel, highlighting Seychelles’ premium hospitality and commitment to sustainable, tailor-made travel experiences. Guests were also treated to a taste of Seychellois culture with Takamaka Rum, reflecting the islands’ distinctive craftsmanship and local identity.

A familiarisation trip for selected agents and media is scheduled for mid-November 2025, offering firsthand experiences to further support trade engagement and destination positioning.

“Singapore remains a key market for Seychelles, with strong potential for high-value travellers,” said Mrs. Jovanovic-Desir. “Through these initiatives, we aim to strengthen trade engagement and empower our partners to confidently promote Seychelles.”

The event reaffirmed Seychelles’ position as a world-class island destination, while deepening ties with Singapore’s travel trade and media sectors.