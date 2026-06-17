Seychelles reinforced its commitment to regional tourism cooperation during the Vanilla Islands General Assembly and ITM 2026 in Madagascar. The destination strengthened trade partnerships, promoted sustainable tourism growth, engaged with travel professionals, and explored new opportunities to enhance connectivity and visitor arrivals across the Indian Ocean region.

Antananarivo, Madagascar – Seychelles strengthened its regional tourism partnerships and expanded engagement with the Malagasy travel trade through its participation in the Vanilla Islands General Assembly and the 12th edition of the International Tourism Fair Madagascar (ITM 2026), one of the Indian Ocean region’s leading tourism trade events.

Held alongside ITM 2026, the Vanilla Islands General Assembly brought together tourism leaders from Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, La Réunion, Mayotte, and Seychelles to discuss collaborative marketing initiatives, enhanced connectivity, and opportunities to further strengthen the Indian Ocean’s position as a competitive and sustainable tourism destination.

“The Vanilla Islands continue to provide an important platform for strengthening regional cooperation and showcasing the diversity of experiences available across the Indian Ocean. By working together and improving connectivity, we can enhance the competitiveness of our region while promoting sustainable tourism growth that benefits all our island destinations,” said Bernadette Willemin, Special Advisor for Tourism.

During the Assembly, members approved the Association’s financial accounts and reviewed ongoing activities undertaken under the Vanilla Islands banner. Discussions also focused on potential joint marketing initiatives, future promotional campaigns, and the strategic direction of the organization. Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening regional cooperation, enhancing destination visibility across key international markets, and improving connectivity within the Indian Ocean region.

Held annually in Antananarivo, ITM is recognized as one of the region’s foremost tourism trade events, bringing together tourism authorities, travel professionals, airlines, hospitality partners, and industry stakeholders from across the Indian Ocean and beyond. The event serves as an important platform for business development, networking, and destination promotion.

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Representing Tourism Seychelles at the event were Bernadette Willemin, Special Advisor for Tourism, accompanied by Bernadette Honoré, Senior Marketing Executive for the Indian Ocean, and Winnie Eliza, Marketing Executive.

As part of its participation at ITM 2026, Tourism Seychelles showcased the destination within the Vanilla Islands Pavilion, highlighting the archipelago’s diverse tourism offerings and reinforcing its commitment to regional collaboration. Throughout the event, the delegation engaged with travel trade professionals, tourism stakeholders, and media representatives, promoting Seychelles as a destination renowned for its natural beauty, vibrant Creole culture, sustainable tourism approach, and diverse visitor experiences.

To further strengthen engagement with the Malagasy market, Tourism Seychelles partnered with Emirates Airlines to host a dedicated destination workshop for travel trade professionals. The session provided an opportunity to present the latest developments from the destination, share product updates, and discuss opportunities to increase visitor arrivals through stronger partnerships and enhanced air connectivity.

In addition to the workshop, the delegation conducted a series of business-to-business (B2B) meetings with tour operators, travel agents, and industry partners, reinforcing existing relationships while exploring new opportunities for collaboration and market growth.

“ITM continues to be an invaluable platform for Tourism Seychelles to engage directly with travel trade partners and strengthen our visibility in Madagascar and the wider Indian Ocean region. Through our presence at the Vanilla Islands Pavilion, our collaboration with Emirates on the destination workshop, and our B2B meetings, we were able to reinforce strategic partnerships, showcase the destination’s latest offerings, and identify new opportunities to grow awareness and demand for Seychelles,” said Bernadette Honoré, Senior Marketing Executive for the Indian Ocean at Tourism Seychelles.

The participation of Seychelles at both the Vanilla Islands General Assembly and ITM 2026 reflects the destination’s ongoing commitment to fostering regional partnerships, strengthening trade relationships, and supporting initiatives that contribute to the sustainable growth and competitiveness of tourism across the Indian Ocean region.