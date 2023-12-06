Seychelles State of Emergency: Visitors Must Remain in their Hotels

Sherin Frances, the Principal Secretary talked to eTurboNews explaining the just declared State of Emergency by President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Sherin Francis, Principle Secretary of Tourism Seychelles

First of all, Ms. Frances said that all visitors were fine, were never in harm’s way, and were enjoying their holidays. Hotels and restaurants are open, but visitors are asked to stay in their hotel today, and ocean activities, including swimming, are not recommended in the northern part of Mahe due to recent floodings and landslides.

Mrs. Frances stated in a conversation with eTurboNews: “The President asked all residents to stay at home. All schools are closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons traveling will be allowed free movement. President Ramkalawan also made it clear that tourism is an essential business in this country.



“We always take care of our visitors, and many tourists may not even know we have a State of Emergency in the country.”

Seychelles was hit with a double emergency

Landslides and floods in the north of Mahe Island took three casualties after severe rainfalls on the island. None of the casualties were tourists.

No visitors needed to be relocated from their hotels in Mahe, according to Mrs. Frances. A few hotels, including Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort & Casino, experienced some flooding but were able to clean up. Currently, it’s 27C or 81F in Seychelles and raining.

A more severe accident happened last night in the Providence Industrial area not too far from the airport. There are no tourist facilities close by.

A massive explosion in a store holding explosives caused widespread damage in the area and many people were injured. There are no deaths reported at this time.

A visitor at Mahe International Airport tweeted: “It felt like an earthquake.” Some windows at the airport were scattered, but Seychelles International Airport remained open and operational.

HE, Hon President Wavel Ramkalawan, Seychelles

Following this explosion at the CCCL Explosives Store, the Seychelles President declared a State of Emergency for Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Seychelles is a country with approximately 100,000 residents and 116 islands. Mahe is the main island. The capital city of Victoria is on Mahe, and so is the International Airport and most resorts.



The president explained: “This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work. Owners of businesses in the Providence area are asked to contact ACP Desnousse on 2523511 to have access to the industrial estate.

The public is asked to cooperate with the police.

Landslide after flooding on Northern Mahe, Seychelles

What does the State of Emergency mean for Tourists in Seychelles

Official Instructions for Visitors: :

• Public Safety Measures: To ensure public safety, all hotels and service providers are advised to ask clients to refrain from movement today 7th December.

• Services Available: Clients arriving in and departing from Seychelles will be allowed movement to and from their hotels.

• Community Cooperation: Tourism service providers are encouraged to follow official instructions from the Police to stay informed through reliable channels, and support one another during these challenging times.

The Tourism Department urges everyone to remain vigilant, adhere to safety guidelines, and cooperate with emergency personnel. The situation is continually monitored, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Due to recent heavy rainfall in the Beau-Vallon region and the northern side, authorities regret to inform visitors that there has been a sewage leak and seepage into the ocean. This unfortunate event was a result of the flooding caused by the intense rainfall. In light of this, authorities strongly advise against any swimming or sea-related activities in the affected areas until further notice.

Why is the Seychelles Tourism Department taking these measures?

“The health and safety of our clients are our top priorities, and we believe that taking this precautionary measure is essential to avoid any potential health risks associated with exposure to contaminated water. We kindly request your cooperation in disseminating this information to your guests and visitors to ensure their well-being during their stay.”

