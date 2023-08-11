Seychelles Showcases Tropical Splendors in India Roadshows

The event showcased Seychelles‘ unparalleled beauty and offerings as an exquisite leisure and luxury destination. The roadshow, held in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, was a key step towards strengthening ties between Seychelles and the Indian travel trade.

Apart from the Tourism Seychelles representatives Priya Ghag and Aditi Palav, the Air Seychelles team was also there, with Ms Eliza Mose- Manager Sales & Market Development, Commercial and Harshvardhan D. Trivedi- Sales Manager for Air Seychelles in India. The roadshow received the support of several local partners from hotels and destination management companies with the presence of Erica Tirant of Berjaya Resort, Alena Borisova of Savoy Resort, Christine Ibanez of Raffles Praslin, and Manoj Upadhyayp of Club Med representing the Seychelles-based properties, while Alicia De Souza, Kathleen Payet, and Pascal Esparon of 7 South, SilverPearl, and Holidays Seychelles respectively represented DMCs.

With the tourism industry emerging from its most challenging years, the roadshow focused on bringing together key tourism partners such as destination management companies (DMCs), hotels, and the national carrier – Air Seychelles – to interact and showcase the destination product via one-on-one meetings with over 180 leading travel agents and tour operators across India.

During the events, Seychelles’ tourism representatives engaged in productive discussions and networking sessions with esteemed travel agents, tour operators, and industry professionals from all three cities. The roadshow aimed to equip the agents with immersive insights into the diverse tourism offerings of Seychelles, reinforcing the destination’s position as a top choice for Indian travelers seeking unforgettable experiences. Attendees had the opportunity to explore bespoke packages and acquire first-hand knowledge of Seychelles’ exceptional hospitality and adventurous activities.

Commenting on the event, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, said:

“For us, India has been and continues to be a significant market.”

“We are committed to enhancing our partnerships with key trade partners in India in order to welcome more visitors to the islands and provide Indian tourists with high-quality experiences. Our roadshows play a crucial role in promoting Seychelles as a year-round destination with an assortment of offerings for every kind of traveler, including honeymooners, nature lovers, luxury travelers, families, diving enthusiasts, and other thrill seekers. One of our essential offerings for environmentally conscious travelers is eco-tourism. We are firmly committed to expanding our presence in the Indian market, and this roadshow has paved the way for new collaborations and partnerships.”

Seychelles has carved out a niche in the outbound market over the years, particularly among Indian tourists who are increasingly looking for distinctive destinations that offer activities and experiences for all ages and types of visitors. Many discerning travelers prioritize being more eco-friendly in choices and being closer to nature.

The rise in interest in Seychelles can also be attributed to its reputation as a breath-taking tropical paradise. Seychelles is endowed with a diverse abundance of natural beauty and has long captured the interest of visitors from across the world with its untouched expanses of white sand beaches and a kaleidoscope of colorful flora and fauna. In addition to its luxurious offerings, island hopping adventures, and domestic cruises, the country has been proactive in catering to the evolving needs of modern-day tourists who are looking for experiences that combine local travel experiences, sustainable practices, and a close connection to nature.

The roadshow was a huge success, providing travel trade partners with the most updated information and knowledge about Seychelles and its many tourist products and offerings. The event undoubtedly set the stage for increased collaboration and a promising future for Seychelles in the Indian market.