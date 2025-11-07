Seychelles Shines at WTM London 2025: Strengthening Partnerships and Showcasing Sustainability

Tourism Seychelles successfully concluded its participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, reaffirming the islands’ reputation as a premium, sustainable, and experience-driven destination. The event, held from 4th to 6th November at ExCeL London, brought together global travel professionals for three days of networking, insights, and collaboration.

Led by Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, and Ms. Karen Confait, Market Manager for the UK & EIR, alongside partners from the public and private sectors, the Seychelles delegation showcased the destination’s commitment to responsible tourism, market diversification, and authentic travel experiences.

“Our presence at WTM London reflects Seychelles’ forward-looking strategy to sustain its reputation as a leading destination rooted in quality, sustainability, and authenticity,” said Mrs. Willemin. “Beyond visibility, our goal is to deepen collaboration with industry partners, foster innovation in product development, and ensure that Seychelles remains a destination that delivers meaningful value to travellers and stakeholders alike.”

This year, the Seychelles stand (N11-528, Hall N11) hosted a diverse group of co-exhibitors, reflecting the breadth and quality of the islands’ tourism offerings.

Also present from the Tourism Department was Ms. Gretel Banane, who was joined by industry partners. These included 7°South, represented by Mr. André Butler Payette and Ms. Sylvie Nanty; Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas & Avani+ Barbarons Seychelles, represented by Ms. Elena Sharova; and Creole Travel Services, represented by Mr. Guillaume Albert, Ms. Brigitte Santache, and Ms. Melissa Quatre. Hilton Hotels Seychelles was ably represented by Mrs. Neelma Maru and Mr. Jason Kladidis, while Mason’s Travel was represented by Mr. Alan Mason, Mr. Lenny Alvis, Ms. Amy Michel, and Mr. Matthew Mason. Completing the delegation were Mr. Len Jackson from Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare and Mrs. Nives Deininger from STORY Seychelles.



The Seychelles pavilion welcomed a strong flow of trade visitors, tour operators, and media representatives eager to connect with the destination. The collaborative effort among partners underscored the unified vision of promoting Seychelles as an exclusive yet accessible destination.

Beyond the exhibition floor, Tourism Seychelles also capitalised on the global media presence at WTM to showcase the destination’s latest developments through a series of high-profile interviews with well-established European and Middle Eastern broadcasters. These engagements provided a valuable platform to highlight Seychelles’ evolving tourism landscape, from product innovation and sustainability initiatives to destination development, while reinforcing its leadership in authentic, responsible island tourism. The visibility gained ensured that Seychelles remains front-of-mind among key travel audiences worldwide.

“WTM London continues to be a strategic platform for engaging with our priority markets,” said Ms. Confait. “Through proactive trade engagement and enhanced media exposure, we are not only strengthening relationships but also communicating Seychelles’ long-term vision for growth that balances experience, quality, and sustainability.”

Tourism Seychelles’ participation at WTM London 2025 highlights its commitment to building resilient industry partnerships, driving sustainable growth, and ensuring that Seychelles continues to shine on the global tourism stage as a destination of excellence, diversity, and integrity.