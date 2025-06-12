Seychelles Secures Seat on UN Tourism Executive Council

Current premium viewers: 28

The Republic of Seychelles has been elected to the Executive Council of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) for the 2025–2029 term, marking a proud moment for the island nation as it strengthens its presence on the global tourism stage.

The election took place during the 68th meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF), held from June 11–13, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria. Seychelles, represented by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde and Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, secured a seat on the UN Tourism Executive Council alongside new members Angola, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

Seychelles’ success in joining the Executive Council highlights its commitment to protecting nature, working collaboratively with other countries, and promoting inclusive growth. The Council, which serves as the governing body of the UN Tourism between sessions of the General Assembly, plays a critical role in guiding global tourism policy.

As a member of the UN Tourism Executive Council, Seychelles now has the opportunity to influence important tourism decisions for the region. It gives the country a chance to share its unique island view, while bringing concerns of small island nations to the forefront, influencing global tourism policies, and supporting sustainable growth. This role also creates new opportunities for partnerships and investments that benefit the economy and protect the natural environment.

“This is a proud moment for Seychelles and a recognition of our efforts to promote tourism as a positive force—socially, economically, and environmentally.”

Minister Radegonde added: “We are honored to have this opportunity and look forward to contributing to the Council’s work by sharing our experiences and our commitment to sustainability. While Seychelles may be small, we believe we have valuable insights to offer. We also strongly believe in the power of collaboration and have seen how thoughtful decisions made together can lead to meaningful progress.”

Minister Radegonde also extended his sincere gratitude to Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, who is concluding his term as Secretary-General of UN Tourism. He expressed his profound appreciation and respect for his exemplary leadership and dedicated service.

Principal Secretary Francis added, “Our seat on the Council will enable us to participate more actively in key decisions that shape the future of tourism globally, while also championing the needs and aspirations of island states and African destinations.”

During the 68th CAF meeting in Abuja, Seychelles submitted its bid to host the 69th CAF meeting in 2026 and received support from the members of the commission.

With its new mandate on the UN Tourism Executive Council for the 2025–2029 term, Seychelles celebrates its fourth time securing a seat, having previously served in the periods 1996–1999, 2004–2007, and 2013–2017. The country’s delegation also included Mr. Chris Matombe (Director for Strategic Planning), Ms. Diana Quatre (Director for Industry Human Resource Development), and Mr. Danio Vidot (Protocol Officer).

