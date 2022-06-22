Seychelles scraps outdoor mask policy

Visitors worldwide sigh in relief as outdoor mask-wearing is now optional following a review of the Public Health measures in Seychelles.

Only (3) three months after allowing fully-vaccinated visitors to enter the destination without having to present a negative PCR test, Seychelles moves to remove mandatory outdoor mask-wearing and temperature screening procedures at points of entry in public places.

The public is, however, still required to keep their masks on when using public buses and other public transportation such as taxis, boats, and planes.

The Director-General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, states that while the destination keeps a staunch dedication to safe tourism, she is content that these decisions come at an opportune time.

“These new decisions are needed to put us back in the top charters as a holiday destination.”

“July through to September are the summer months for the Europeans and, for most, the holiday period. Seychelles is following this course of events as it happens around the world, where visitors are not burdened with mask-wearing anymore. This particular move aims at making Seychelles more accessible and competitive as a destination. So far, we have fared well by practicing safe tourism. We will keep encouraging our partners to maintain their sanitary measures in place as the destination needs to remain safe and our visitors vigilant,” said Mrs. Willemin.

It was also announced that the remaining restrictions on discotheques and mass gatherings will be lifted as of July 15th if the destination does not record any new surges in COVID-19 cases until then.

As a safe holiday experience remains essential, all visitors to Seychelles will still require travel insurance in addition to their medical insurance cover and are encouraged to book their stay at a certified accommodation. Moreover, all visitors must apply for Travel Authorization before travelling.