Seychelles Réunion Roadshow 2022 reconnects travel trade

Seychelles Tourism hosted another productive roadshow in Réunion, bringing together professionals from Réunion and Seychelles travel trade.

In each city, Tourism Seychelles and its local partners engaged in a series of workshops and round-robin discussions of the latest developments on the market to keep their counterparts in Réunion abreast of new products offered in Seychelles.

Senior Marketing Executive for Réunion, Ms. Bernadette Honore, was actively involved at the Seychelles Reunion Roadshow in Saint-Gilles-Les-Bains and Saint-Denis from October 3rd to 5th. Also representing Tourism Seychelles in Réunion was Marketing Executive Ms Ingrid Asante.

Towards the end of the workshops, Ms. Bernadette Honore shared her sentiments on the overall engagements and success of the events.

“We are very satisfied with the outcome of the B2B workshop sessions.”

“Since the re-opening of Air Austral flights in December 2021, the time was right to bring local trades on the market to network and reconnect with their Réunion Travel Trade professionals. Their participation in the B2B workshop sessions was very positive, and they showed strong interest to continue pushing sales to Seychelles,” said Ms. Honore.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

The two local Destination Management Companies (DMCs) at the events were represented by Ms. Lucy Jean Louis from Masons Travel and Ms. Stéphanie El Abou Mekdachi from 7° South. Another local travel trade participating in the roadshow was Fabrice Maynard, representing the Constance Hotels.

The event also saw the participation of Air Austral, represented by Ms. Brigitte Ravilly, Head of Distribution for the Réunion market.

On the last day of the Seychelles Réunion Roadshow, Tourism Seychelles and its partners hosted the Réunion Travel Trade Directors and Head of Products to a business lunch held in Saint-Denis. The session led with a presentation by Tourism Seychelles on market trends.

“The business lunch was organized as part of a strategic approach to grow businesses in Seychelles and bounce back to the pre-COVID trends in terms of arrival figures. The event was ideal for networking with our product managers and directors and gaining sale support for the destination,” said Ms Honore.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News