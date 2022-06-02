Seychelles propelled to the Travel Firmament at the opening of NUBA first flagship store

Seychelles was in the limelight of the launch of the first flagship store of the Spanish Exclusive Travel Expert NUBA earlier this year.



Located at the city’s Golden Mile, one of the most prestigious areas of Madrid, the new NUBA store was inaugurated with the collaboration of the Tourism Seychelles Office in Spain and Constance Hotels & Resorts.



During the event, NUBA proudly introduced its clients and partners to its new acquired space, which celebrates luxury travel in heart of the capital.



Adding to the destination’s participation, the Tourism Seychelles representative based in Spain Ms. Monica Gonzalez, took the opportunity to make an informative speech about the Seychelles to the guests, while Constance Hotels and Resorts raffled off amazing experiences on its two properties in Seychelles, the Constance Lemuria Resorts on Praslin Island, and the Constance Ephelia Resort on Mahé.



As part of the activities for the launch of the NUBA first branded store, Seychelles received prime visibility through two giant screens displayed in the shop’s windows showcasing spectacular images of Seychelles for a period of 15 days.



In the course of the following week; Seychelles was the protagonist on NUBA’s social networks, with Instagram, Facebook, Twitter communicating the event, boosting publicity for the archipelago.



A pioneer in the design of experiences and personalized service for VIP clients, NUBA also showcases Seychelles on its platforms as one of the most exotic destinations in the Indian Ocean.



With more than 20 years of experience, NUBA is amongst Spain’s most prominent travel agencies in Spain with offices in Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao, Seville, Barcelona and Malaga.