Breaking Travel News Destination Luxury Newsletter Press Release Seychelles Shopping Tourism

Seychelles propelled to the Travel Firmament at the opening of NUBA first flagship store

3 hours ago
by Dmytro Makarov
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Dmytro Makarov

Seychelles was in the limelight of the launch of the first flagship store of the Spanish Exclusive Travel Expert NUBA earlier this year.

Located at the city’s Golden Mile, one of the most prestigious areas of Madrid, the new NUBA store was inaugurated with the collaboration of the Tourism Seychelles Office in Spain and Constance Hotels & Resorts.

During the event, NUBA proudly introduced its clients and partners to its new acquired space, which celebrates luxury travel in heart of the capital.

Adding to the destination’s participation, the Tourism Seychelles representative based in Spain Ms. Monica Gonzalez, took the opportunity to make an informative speech about the Seychelles to the guests, while Constance Hotels and Resorts raffled off amazing experiences on its two properties in Seychelles, the Constance Lemuria Resorts on Praslin Island, and the Constance Ephelia Resort on Mahé.

As part of the activities for the launch of the NUBA first branded store, Seychelles received prime visibility through two giant screens displayed in the shop’s windows showcasing spectacular images of Seychelles for a period of 15 days.

In the course of the following week; Seychelles was the protagonist on NUBA’s social networks, with Instagram, Facebook, Twitter communicating the event, boosting publicity for the archipelago.

A pioneer in the design of experiences and personalized service for VIP clients, NUBA also showcases Seychelles on its platforms as one of the most exotic destinations in the Indian Ocean.

With more than 20 years of experience, NUBA is amongst Spain’s most prominent travel agencies in Spain with offices in Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao, Seville, Barcelona and Malaga.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Dmytro Makarov

View all posts

Leave a Comment