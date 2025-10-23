Seychelles Named Indian Ocean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2025

Seychelles has been officially recognised as the Indian Ocean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2025 by the World Culinary Awards. This prestigious accolade celebrates excellence and innovation across the global culinary industry.

Organised by World Luxury Media Group Limited, the announcement will be made during the 6th Annual World Culinary Awards Gala Ceremony in Sardinia, Italy, on 23 October 2025.

Launched in 1994, the World Culinary Awards™ is the sister event of the World Travel Awards™ and serves to celebrate and reward excellence across the global culinary industry through its prestigious annual awards programme. The initiative recognises the very best in culinary experiences, destinations, and professionals, with winners selected through a global voting process by industry experts, media, and consumers alike.

This recognition comes at a timely moment, coinciding with the Seychelles Creole Festival, an annual celebration of the islands’ vibrant cultural heritage. Known for its diverse and flavourful gastronomy, Seychelles continues to attract food enthusiasts from around the world with its rich culinary traditions, rooted in African, French, Indian, Chinese, and English influences.

From octopus curry simmered in coconut milk and spices, to traditional cassava cakes and galet biscuits, and freshly grilled fish seasoned with locally grown herbs, the islands offer an authentic taste of Creole identity with every bite. With bold spices, fresh seafood, and tropical ingredients, Seychellois cuisine is a sensory journey that mirrors the nation’s multicultural roots and island lifestyle.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition at such a meaningful time in our cultural calendar,” said Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism. “Seychellois gastronomy is an integral part of our identity, one that we continue to protect, promote, and innovate through community-led efforts and authentic experiences. This award not only validates our culinary evolution but also shines a spotlight on the passionate people behind the flavours of our islands.”

This honour highlights Seychelles’ growing profile as a culinary destination in the Indian Ocean and aligns with national efforts to diversify its tourism offering beyond its pristine beaches.

“The rise of culinary tourism presents a unique opportunity for Seychelles,” added Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing. “Travellers today are looking for immersive, meaningful experiences, and our food tells the story of our culture, our land, and our people. Being recognised by the World Culinary Awards opens new doors to share our story with the world, plate by plate.”

As the nation continues to enhance its gastronomic experiences through initiatives such as CREOLE Rendezvous, community tourism projects, and local food festivals, this accolade is expected to further boost visibility, visitor interest, and pride in the Seychellois culinary tradition.

The Tourism Department extends its gratitude to the World Culinary Awards, local chefs, food entrepreneurs, and tourism stakeholders who continue to shape and elevate the culinary identity of Seychelles.