Seychelles Make Strategic Comeback to Travel Indaba 2025 in Africa

Seychelles has made a strategic comeback to Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, marking its first participation in the prestigious trade show since 2019.

The destination made a notable impression, with a small but powerful delegation led by Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, who also made her first appearance at the event, signaling a refreshed and invigorated approach to market engagement.

Joining DG Willemin on this important mission was Market Manager Ms. Christine Vel, alongside two of Seychelles’ strongest industry allies, national carrier Air Seychelles, represented by Ms. Pulane Ndingandinga, and one of the country’s most reputable Destination Management Companies (DMCs), Mason’s Travel, represented by Ms. Amy Michel, all reaffirming Seychelles’ status as a premier destination in the African tourism landscape.

Held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 13th to 15th May, Africa’s Travel Indaba remains a vital platform for tourism players across the continent to connect with international buyers and stakeholders. Seychelles seized this opportunity not only to reintroduce itself to the market but also to showcase its vibrant Creole identity and rich cultural heritage, which are central to its unique tourism appeal. The objective was clear: rekindle long-standing partnerships and forge new relationships, positioning Seychelles as a year-round destination that offers more than just sun and sand.

The Seychelles stand, themed “Another World of Wonders: The Seychelles Five,” celebrated the destination’s most distinctive qualities, pristine beaches, extraordinary biodiversity, heartfelt hospitality, vibrant Creole culture, and transformative travel experiences. This concept embodied the spirit of Another World, inviting visitors to look beyond the expected and discover the depth and soul of the islands.

In addition to the exhibition and B2B meetings, DG Willemin attended a distinguished networking dinner hosted by South Africa’s Minister for Tourism, Ms. Patricia De Lille, conducted several interviews targeting the African markets, and also had the opportunity to talk to UK and Irish media representatives. The event brought together top-level tourism stakeholders, offering further avenues for collaboration and knowledge sharing across the African tourism sector.

“Returning to Africa’s Travel Indaba after five years is a proud and strategic moment for us.”

“It marks more than just our physical presence; it symbolizes Seychelles’ renewed drive to reconnect, reengage, and reaffirm our place in the African travel landscape. We are here to showcase not only the beauty of our islands but the richness of our Creole culture, and to build lasting relationships that will carry Seychelles forward as a leading destination for authentic and meaningful travel experiences,” explained DG Willemin.

She added, “Furthermore, we wanted to position Seychelles as a year-round destination. We aimed to show visitors the incredible variety that our islands have to offer, a story that goes far beyond our iconic beaches to include the vibrant culture and warm, welcoming people that truly define who we are.”

Tourism Seychelles

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.