Seychelles leaves a lasting impression on South Asian market

The event delivered a broad spectrum of trade and media partners from the South Asian markets. This 15th edition of ITB Asia was the first in-person edition of the tourism expo since the pandemic, launched under the core theme “Go Big & Go Forward: Travel Industry on the Road to Recovery and Growth.”

The trade exhibition welcomed over 80 National Tourism Organizations (NTOs) as well as Regional Tourism Organizations. Tourism Seychelles took part with a nine square meter stand that featured artwork of granite boulders, giant tortoises, and black parrots—depicting the uniqueness and beauty of the destination’s beaches and green scenery.

The exhibition was a pre-planned meeting concept, facilitating over 50 meetings with outbound buyers and media from Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, alongside others from Germany and Russia.

Tour operators and media visiting the exhibition came to increase their knowledge of the diverse range of products, services and natural attractions that the islands have to offer. Seychelles’ top-rated attractions were extensively showcased to all the agents throughout the presentations. The concept of island hopping, which distinguishes Seychelles from its competitors, was well explained to the agents, who were reassured on how to better promote the destination to their clients.

Amia Jovanovic-Desir, the Director for India, Australia and Southeast Asia, represented Tourism Seychelles at the trade fair. She emphasized that their goal is to consistently position and generate destination awareness throughout South Asia.

Tourism Seychelles intends to concentrate on more cost-effective strategic marketing tools and consumer campaigns that will reach and penetrate the appropriate target categories in these markets.

“Although air connectivity is a challenging factor from this region, nevertheless, this should not spare us from spreading the message that Seychelles is a must-visit destination with a wide choice of attributes for visitors to choose from, especially after the pandemic,” added Amia Jovanovic-Desir.

The department is working towards identifying activities to facilitate trades who are interested in the destination, such as training, workshops, and webinars. Inviting the media to highlight and exhibit the islands through their various channels are areas that are being explored to extend the scope of customers’ awareness and obtain a larger range of audience and interest.

Most agents and press that came to see the Seychelles exhibit were given promotional materials and tokens depicting the Seychelles brand. Some of the new tour operators have already announced that they plan to travel to Seychelles in 2023 for a familiarization trip to better promote the location.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News