A new Seychelles–Kenya Airways partnership is giving American travelers an enticing way to experience Africa: combine the excitement of a Kenyan wildlife safari with the spectacular beaches and island life of Seychelles. With convenient connections through Nairobi, the two destinations are positioning safari-and-islands holidays as an unforgettable African escape.

For American travelers dreaming of Africa, an exciting partnership between Seychelles and Kenya Airways is making it easier to experience two extraordinary sides of the continent in a single journey: the thrill of a Kenyan safari and the tropical splendor of Seychelles.

Seychelles and Kenya Airways are stepping up their promotion of twin-center holidays across North America, capitalizing on the airline’s non-stop New York–Nairobi service and convenient onward connections to the Seychelles Islands.

It is a compelling combination. Travelers can spend their first days in Africa watching elephants, lions, giraffes and other wildlife across Kenya’s celebrated landscapes before exchanging the savannah for Seychelles’ turquoise waters, pristine beaches and remarkable island biodiversity.

For the North American market, where an African holiday is often a major, once-in-a-lifetime journey, the twin-center concept offers exceptional appeal. Rather than choosing between safari and the Indian Ocean, travelers can experience both.

David Germain, Seychelles Tourism Board Dedicated Representative for the Americas, and Anthony Brinn, Kenya Airways Commercial Manager for the USA, recently discussed joint campaigns to generate additional business for both the airline and the destination.

The collaboration builds on years of work to encourage North American tour operators to package Seychelles as a natural extension to an East African safari.

“An African safari in Kenya followed by a holiday in Seychelles brings together some of the best that Africa has to offer – from exceptional wildlife to iconic beaches and the remarkable natural beauty of the Seychelles Islands,” Mr Germain said.

“Kenya Airways’ non-stop connection between New York and Nairobi, together with its onward service to Seychelles, provides a strong platform for growing Seychelles’ share of this market,” he added.

The timing is particularly significant. With recent disruptions in the Middle East prompting travelers and the travel trade to consider alternative routes and hubs, East Africa provides another attractive gateway for reaching the Indian Ocean.

For Seychelles, closer cooperation with Kenya Airways also supports the destination’s efforts to diversify both its source markets and international air access.

Seychelles Travel – Official Tourism Website of the Seychelles Be inspired. Experience all that the Seychelles Islands has to offer from our pristine waters, to our exquisite flora and fauna.

Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive Vesna Rakić welcomed the initiative, describing it as a valuable extension of the destination’s long-standing relationship with the Kenyan carrier.

“We greatly value our long-standing partnership with Kenya Airways and welcome this opportunity to strengthen twin-center travel between Kenya and Seychelles. It also supports our direction to diversify access and markets for the destination,” she said.

Kenya Airways currently operates four weekly flights between Nairobi and Seychelles, with additional frequency planned from September 2026, further strengthening the potential to combine the two destinations.

Kenya Airways | The Pride of Africa Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 40+ destinations worldwide. In 2023, KQ was awarded Best Airline Staff in Africa at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Two African Experiences, One Memorable Journey

The appeal of the partnership goes beyond convenient air connections. Kenya and Seychelles offer experiences that complement each other exceptionally well.

Kenya delivers the excitement and drama that have made the African safari one of the world’s great travel experiences. Seychelles then offers an entirely different rhythm: island hopping, swimming and snorkeling in clear Indian Ocean waters, discovering unique flora and fauna, experiencing Creole culture and cuisine, or simply unwinding on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

For Americans traveling thousands of miles to Africa, combining the destinations can transform one holiday into a much richer exploration of the continent.

It also presents a powerful opportunity for travel advisors and tour operators. A Kenya-and-Seychelles itinerary can appeal to honeymooners, couples, families, nature enthusiasts, and luxury travelers, while allowing itineraries to be tailored to different budgets and lengths of stay.

Most importantly, the partnership demonstrates the strength of African destinations and airlines working together to make the continent easier to explore.

A traveler can leave New York, fly directly to Nairobi, discover the extraordinary wildlife of Kenya and then continue across the Indian Ocean to Seychelles – experiencing savannah and sea, safari and island life, within one beautifully connected African journey.

For North American travelers wondering whether their dream African holiday should be a safari or an island escape, Seychelles and Kenya Airways are offering an enticing answer: why not experience both?