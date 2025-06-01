Seychelles Islands is Another World Only Baslic Cruises Can Take You To

The African Tourism Board recognizes that travel to Seychelles is a dream for many. Going on a private yacht that can take you anywhere in the remote Seychelles waters is an experience not many offer. Basilisk Cruises goes the extra step to provide an experience under Swiss-American management that no one else can. Basilisk Cruises is now a trusted membe r represented by African Tourism Board Marketing in the United States and worldwide.

Taking a private yacht where no one else has gone before. This is what is now possible with Basilisk Cruise in Seychelles.

Basilisk Cruises is the first member of the trusted providers program by African Tourism Board’s Marketing USA

Baslic Cruises offers exclusive experiences on an ecologically operated private yacht with Swiss-American management. We, along with our local crew, are delighted to introduce you to the beauty, culture, and history of the islands and their people.

Basilisk Cruises operates one yacht under Swiss management, enabling exploration of the Seychelles islands and their surrounding waters in a way never seen before.

Maureen C. Reinertsen Holland, the Swiss-American director, told eTurboNews when asked why she was joining the African Tourism Board.

We like to share these exclusive experiences on an ecologically operated private yacht with Swiss-American management. We and our local crew introduce you to the beauty, culture and history of the islands and their people.



Imagine scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking, bird watching, whale outings, hiking, and nature photography … in a single holiday! We offer incredible encounters, from the purely peaceful to adrenaline-laced thrills, in the aquamarine waters of the Seychelles and throughout the Western Indian Ocean. Looking for an unusual family holiday off the beaten track? Yearning for a deserted palm-fringed beach to explore? Seeking a once-in-a-lifetime adventure? Our Swiss-American management and Seychellois crew turn dreams into reality on the 88’/27m private yacht MY Basilisk.



Her ecological footprint is small, her hospitality massive. We serve up smiles every day, morning, noon, and night!

The African Tourism Board’s Marketing in the United States Trusted Providers program helps travelers and the industry behind them to connect with vetted and trusted companies and destinations in Africa.