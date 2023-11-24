Seychelles in Focus: Successful Travel Agent Networking Dinner in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Attended by 10 prominent travel agents, the event aimed to strengthen relationships, uncover travel booking trends, and encourage collaboration within the industry.

The gathering provided a forum for professionals to connect, exchange insights, and discuss challenges faced in promoting Seychelles as a travel destination, offering valuable perspectives into the preferences and behaviors of Jeddah’s travelers.

The evening featured a dedicated segment where travel agents shared success stories and testimonials related to Seychelles, highlighting the positive impact of the destination on their businesses and fostering the exchange of best practices. In addition to success stories, agents had the opportunity to explore challenges encountered in selling Seychelles. This exchange of information is instrumental in shaping future initiatives to better align with the needs of the travel industry in the region.

Ahmed Fathallah, representing Tourism Seychelles in the Middle East, expressed his delight at the event’s success, stating:

“We are elated with the outcome of the Travel Agent Networking dinner in Jeddah.”

“The event provided a valuable platform for dialogue, enabling us to build stronger relationships with key players in the travel industry and gather insights that will shape our future initiatives in the region.”

The event strategically complemented Mr. Fathallah’s visit, enhancing engagement with travel agents and underscoring Tourism Seychelles’ commitment to strengthening ties with the local travel trade. Furthermore, Tourism Seychelles is excited to announce a series of FAM trips that will be arranged, further promoting Seychelles as a preferred travel destination.

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.

Seychelles lies northeast of Madagascar, an archipelago of 115 islands with roughly 98,000 citizens. Seychelles is a melting pot of many cultures which have commingled and coexisted since the first settlement of the islands in 1770. The three main inhabited islands are Mahé, Praslin and La Digue and the official languages are English, French, and Seychellois Creole.