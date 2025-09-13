Seychelles will vote for a new president on September 27. International attention is turning to the country’s democratic maturity. The most outspoken and well-known candidate on a global level, without doubt, is Dr.Alain St. Ange. eTurboNews caught up with him during his busy campaign final.

In the upcoming presidential election on September 27 in the Republic of Seychelles, approximately 80,000 eligible voters will decide who the future head of state will be for this Indian Ocean paradise. Seychelles is a country that heavily relies on tourism.

Eleven candidates, including the current president, Wavel Ramkalawan, are competing for this post. The term for a president in Seychelles is 5 years.

Dr. Alain St. Ange, the former CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board and later the minister of Tourism, has remained one of the most outspoken personalities in the global travel and tourism industry for more than a decade.

Seychelles in Election Fever is A Matter of Tourism and Friends of All

With his out-of-the-box approach as a tourism minister, he invited Carnivals from around the world to participate in one of the island’s most spectacular yearly events at that time.

Dr. Alain St. Ange has been a friend to many in the tourism world, has been a keynote speaker at many international events, and his campaign for president has been followed by members of the largest industry on the globe – travel and tourism.

As an international consultant, Dr. St. Ange has helped numerous countries learn from the success of tourism in his home country.

eTurboNews caught up with Dr. Alain St. Ange, who is going through the final phase of his bid for president, in a Q&A

⁠Why is it essential for travel and tourism in Seychelles that Alain St Ange becomes the president of Seychelles?

Tourism is the backbone of our economy and a vital source of jobs for our people. But it’s not just about attracting visitors—it’s about managing tourism in a way that benefits every Seychellois, protects our environment, and strengthens our global reputation.

With my decades of experience in the international tourism industry, I understand what it takes to elevate Seychelles as a premier destination while ensuring that growth is sustainable, inclusive, and diversified. Leadership in tourism matters because it can transform lives, communities, and the future of our nation.

With the global network Alain St. Ange established, how would this benefit Seychelles?

Over the years, I have built strong relationships with international tour operators, investors, and tourism innovators. As president, I will leverage this network to bring high-quality investments, sustainable projects, and job opportunities to Seychelles. This will create new opportunities for local entrepreneurs, coastal communities, and small businesses, ensuring that tourism growth benefits our people directly.

On Seychelles being “friends of all, enemies of none”—will this continue under your presidency?

Absolutely. Seychelles has long valued neutrality and balanced diplomacy, and this principle will guide my presidency.

Being “friends of all, enemies of none” is about inclusivity and strategic engagement. We will actively pursue partnerships and collaborations that serve our people, strengthen our economy, and protect our environment.

Our approach will be open, inclusive, and focused on building relationships that bring tangible benefits to Seychelles and every citizen.

What distinguishes you from your contenders running for the Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles?

I bring a unique combination of local insight, international experience, and practical results.

I have led international tourism initiatives, represented Seychelles globally, and remained deeply committed to our people and environment.

Unlike others, I focus on action, accountability, and real impact. I don’t lead from ideology—I lead from results, ensuring that every policy benefits ordinary Seychellois, not just elites or party interests.

⁠How will tourism benefit the regular citizen in Seychelles?

Tourism is more than resorts—it is a driver of livelihoods. As president, I will ensure that tourism creates jobs, supports local entrepreneurs, funds education and skills development, and strengthens communities. Every visitor to Seychelles should create opportunities for our people, so that tourism truly empowers citizens and improves daily life across our islands.

Comments on global issues and Seychelles’ place in today’s economic and political conflicts:

The world faces economic uncertainty, climate change, and geopolitical tensions that impact small nations like ours.

Seychelles must engage proactively and strategically, ensuring our voice is heard on the global stage.

As president, I will focus on attracting investment, promoting sustainability, and creating opportunities that strengthen our economy and improve the lives of our citizens. Our goal is to turn global challenges into pathways for growth, resilience, and international respect for Seychelles.