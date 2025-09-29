Seychelles Honoured with Mario Bagnara Award for Sustainable Tourism at WTTC Summit in Rome

In its debut participation at the World Tourism Event in Rome, Seychelles, was honoured with the 2025 Mario Bagnara Award, which celebrates destinations and organisations that combine tourism growth with environmental protection, cultural heritage preservation, and respect for local communities.

The recognition highlights Seychelles’ ongoing efforts to promote sustainable tourism, particularly through its Sustainable Seychelles programme. An initiative under the Tourism Department, the programme encourages and rewards sustainable practices across the tourism sector.

This includes the Sustainable Seychelles certification scheme, which recognises accommodation providers, restaurants, and local operators that adopt responsible practices. By encouraging such operations, the certification aims to minimise environmental impact while supporting the long-term preservation of Seychelles’ fragile ecosystems and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

This year marked Seychelles’ first participation at the World Tourism Event (25–26 September) in Santo Spirito in Sassia, Rome, where the delegation showcased its two UNESCO heritage sites — the Vallée de Mai on Praslin and the Aldabra Atoll — alongside its cultural legacy, including the Moutya dance, rooted in the history of African enslaved communities and French colonial heritage.

“This award makes us particularly proud because it shows that Seychelles is not only a dream destination, but also a laboratory for sustainable tourism capable of inspiring travellers and operators in the sector. The award confirms the country’s ongoing commitment to preserving its natural and cultural uniqueness, while offering authentic and responsible experiences,” said Danielle Di Gianvito, Marketing Representative of Tourism Seychelles in Italy, who accepted the award on behalf of the programme.

During the event, the Seychelles delegation hosted a presentation on the archipelago’s UNESCO heritage under the banner “Seychelles … another world” on Friday, 26 September. The programme featured Director Di Gianvito, Elsa Pool from the Seychelles Islands Foundation, and Andrea Petroni, travel content creator and co‑founder of Traveltag, who shared insights and experiences from their journeys.

Speaking on the significance of the award and its implications for Seychelles, Mrs Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, said:

“This recognition further validates our strategy of positioning Seychelles as a leader in responsible and sustainable tourism. It sends a clear message to both our partners and visitors that we are committed to innovation, ecological integrity, and delivering experiences grounded in authenticity and respect. We will continue to build on this momentum to elevate our destination offer.”

The Mario Bagnara Award for Sustainable Tourism, established in memory of cultural and tourism pioneer Mario Bagnara, is assessed by an independent scientific committee at the International.

Tourism Exhibition for World Heritage Sites. The award has become a gold standard in sustainable tourism, offering international visibility to organisations and destinations that adopt pioneering and conscientious practices.

With this honour, Seychelles strengthens its appeal among travellers seeking meaningful, environmentally aware travel experiences, further cementing its reputation as a destination of innovation, beauty, and balance.