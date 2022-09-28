Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Government News Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News Seychelles Tourism Travel Wire News

Seychelles gains deeper insight of SE Asia markets at ILTM

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Tourism Seychelles was among the many attendees that had returned to participate in the ILTM Asia Pacific event.

ILTM is an International Luxury Travel Market that has not been held since the pandemic.

The event, which took place at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore earlier in September, brought together travel trade professionals across the globe, including 305 buyers from across the Asia-Pacific and 273 exhibitors, including 40 luxury lifestyle media companies. 

Participants had the opportunity to attend presentations by travel marketing specialists highlighting the change in the travel trend and consumers’ behavior after the pandemic. By understanding new expectations of travelers’ tastes and demands, trade professionals will be better prepared when working on their marketing strategies for South-East Asia markets.

It was apparent from the multiple meetings with tour operators from Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and other Asian countries, that they were eager to further work with the Seychelles trade and learn more about what it has to offer visitors. A handful of tour operators still lacked the knowledge of Seychelles to better help them sell the destination. However, it did not dissuade their interest in adding Seychelles as a new destination to their bucket list.

Tourism Seychelles also conducted roundtable discussions with diverse media houses present at the event, acquainting themselves with potential journalists who may feature the island destination in their brochures or on their social media platforms.

“ILTM Singapore offers us the perfect platform to train a large pool of agents from many markets and territories.”

“Given our limited budget, we would never have been able to reach all of them. We hope the agents will share the good news about our islands with their team members,” said the Director for South Asia for Tourism Seychelles, Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir.

Other than attending the ILTM, following a visit to the Singapore Botanical Gardens, the team also secured Singapore’s collaboration with Seychelles’ Environment department to broaden conservation works of endemic plants and species at the Victoria Botanical Garden.

