Seychelles former Minister of Finance has passed away

Dr Larose was appointed Minister in 2016. He was a former Executive Director of the World Bank Group (WBG) comprise of; (i) International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), (ii) International Finance for Corporation (IFC), (iii) International Development Association (IDA), and (iv) Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) based in Washington DC, USA from November 1, 2014, to October 31, 2016. Dr Larose was honored during the 2016 International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Group (WBG) Annual Meetings with joint first prize award from CIVICUS.

Former Minister Alain St.Ange of the Seychelles was a Cabinet Colleague of Dr Peter Larose and said in a statement earlier that the islands had lost a great son and one who believed in the ability of the Seychellois. “He was a supportive Cabinet Minister in my bid for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO and at every meeting held in his office he showed that he was following the feedback from the Community of Nations and went further to message his own contacts in international organizations to push the Seychelles Candidature at the Madrid elections,” said Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine.

“He saw the greater picture and the merit of having Seychellois heading international organizations.”

Dr. Peter Larose is said to have been a great visionary as a Seychelles Cabinet Minister and spoke with experience he amassed from his time at the World Bank. “As Seychelles bids farewell to a former Minister of Finance, and as we express our sympathy to his family, we also say we lost a friend who was also ready with advise and guidance even whenever his expertise was sought,” former Minister St.Ange said.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News