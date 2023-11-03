Seychelles Forges New Partnerships at Tourism Expo Japan 2023

The comprehensive tourism event, organized by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association, Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), brought together information and industry professionals involved in the tourism business.

The participation of Tourism Seychelles in TEJ marked a significant milestone in expanding the destination’s reach and influence in the Japanese market. With a strategic focus on engaging both B2B and B2C segments, the exhibition served as a valuable platform to create awareness, forge partnerships, and connect with travel agencies, media representatives, and consumers in Japan.

During the initial two days of the expo, Tourism Seychelles prioritized one-to-one meetings with Japanese travel agencies, emphasizing the importance of B2B interactions. By engaging with key industry players, Tourism Seychelles aimed to increase the number of leads, enhance destination awareness, and strengthen its brand visibility and market presence in Japan.

The last two days of Tourism Expo Japan 2023 were dedicated to B2C activities, enabling Tourism Seychelles to directly connect with consumers and showcase the wide array of experiences and attractions that Seychelles has to offer.

Through captivating displays and interactive experiences, Tourism Seychelles’ booth left a lasting impression on visitors and ignited their desire to explore the tropical paradise.

Furthermore, Tourism Seychelles leveraged the opportunity to highlight its commitment to sustainable tourism practices and product diversification. By promoting health, cultural, community-based, and eco-tourism offerings, they aimed to enhance the destination’s appeal while ensuring the preservation of its natural beauty and resources.

The delegation from Tourism Seychelles comprised Mr. Jean-Luc Lai-Lam, the Director for Japan and Miss Christina Cecile, the Marketing Executive for Japan. Their presence at the fair exemplified the tourism department’s dedication to establishing strong relationships with Japanese travel partners, industry professionals, and consumers.

Commenting on Tourism Seychelles’ participation in Tourism Expo Japan 2023, Mr Lai-Lam said, “We are delighted to have showcased the captivating beauty of Seychelles at TEJ. The fair provided an excellent platform to engage with industry stakeholders and consumers, enabling us to strengthen our market presence in Japan post-COVID-19, as many players within the industry have changed. We look forward to building new partnerships, increasing destination awareness, and welcoming more Japanese visitors to our little corner of paradise.”