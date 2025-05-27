Seychelles Deepens Connections with Italy through Targeted Trade Engagements

Tourism Seychelles concluded a series of successful trade initiatives in Italy this May, boosting the destination’s visibility and fostering stronger relationships with key industry partners ahead of the summer season.

Current premium viewers: 24

Throughout May, Tourism Seychelles’ representative office in Italy, led by Marketing Representative Danielle Di Gianvito and Senior Marketing Executive Yasmine Pocetti, collaborated with prominent tour operators to conduct targeted training sessions and networking events. These engagements aimed to equip travel agents with comprehensive knowledge about Seychelles, enabling them to effectively promote the destination to Italian travelers.

Seychelles took center stage during exclusive lunch and dinner meetings held in Verona, Bologna, and Milan in partnership with tour operators Ixpira and Cartorange. These sessions provided an opportunity for direct interaction with top-selling agents, addressing recurring queries and offering in-depth training on the destination’s offerings.

Tourism Seychelles also participated in the Naar Tour Operator ‘World Tour’ Roadshow in Rome, joining forces with other international destinations, hoteliers, and airlines to engage with around 90 agents from across the country. This collaborative effort underscored Seychelles’ commitment to strengthening its presence in the Italian market.

Looking ahead, another dinner event is scheduled for June 10 in Genoa, further solidifying Seychelles’ presence in key Italian cities. These initiatives build upon the success of the Seychelles Escapade Roadshow held earlier in March, which spanned four cities and involved multiple partners, including hoteliers, airlines, and local Destination Management Companies.

Complementing the in-person engagements, Tourism Seychelles has launched online campaigns targeting leading trade magazines to encourage travel agents to participate in digital training programs.

These initiatives aim to certify agents’ knowledge of Seychelles’ diverse products and attractions, thereby enhancing their ability to promote the destination effectively.

Familiarization trips are also being organized for top-performing agents to provide them with firsthand experience of Seychelles’ offerings. Scheduled for May, June, October, and November, these trips will involve visits to various hotels on the inner islands as well as local attractions and excursions.

The Italian market has shown promising growth, with a 29% increase in arrivals recorded in week 20 compared to the same period in 2024, totaling 10,089 arrivals since the beginning of the year. Both trade partners and direct consumers have demonstrated strong interest in Seychelles, with many Italian travelers opting to book their holidays directly.

As July and August approach, traditionally peak holiday months for Italians, Tourism Seychelles remains optimistic about maintaining and further enhancing these positive trends.

Tourism Seychelles

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.