Seychelles Dazzles Istanbul at The Colors of the World Fair

Seychelles made a vibrant and memorable impression at the inaugural edition of The Colors of the World fair, held in Istanbul, Turkey, from April 18 to 20, 2025.

Tourism Seychelles was graciously invited to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Seychelles Islands, providing a high-profile platform to promote destination awareness among Turkish consumers and international participants.

The three-day event featured a dynamic B2C format, including live cultural showcases, traditional gastronomy demonstrations by renowned chefs, and immersive activities celebrating the “colors” of various world cultures.

In collaboration with the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), Tourism Seychelles brought the spirit of the islands to life with an energetic delegation composed of four local dancers and four musicians, supported by the Seychelles National Youth Council (SNYC). Together, they delivered a captivating cultural program that celebrated Seychelles’ rich heritage through music, dance, and traditional rhythms.

Throughout the fair, the Seychelles delegation stood out as the crowd’s favorite. They were invited to perform at the official opening cocktail and during the live media events for culinary demonstrations. Their magnetic presence earned them an encore performance at the closing ceremony — a rare honor that underscored the strong impact they made.

With its dynamic presence, Seychelles captured prime-time attention across major television news channels and amplified the destination’s reach far beyond the fairgrounds.

The exposure extended even further with prominent features on leading Turkish TV networks during peak viewing hours, dramatically enhancing Seychelles’ visibility and positioning it before a nationwide audience across Turkey.

The quality of the activation and the professionalism of the on-site team made Seychelles one of the most memorable and talked-about participants.

Visitors to the Seychelles stand expressed genuine curiosity about the islands – from their geographical location and cultural identity to the flavorful tasting of Takamaka – Spirits of Seychelles rum and local snacks. Many showed particular interest in affordable accommodation options and locally hosted experiences, revealing the strong potential for cultural and community-based tourism from this emerging market.

Seychelles brought warmth, rhythm, and authenticity to chilly Istanbul—leaving an unforgettable impression and strengthening ties between Seychelles and the Turkish travel community.

Seychelles Travel – Official Tourism Website of the Seychelles Be inspired. Experience all that the Seychelles Islands has to offer from our pristine waters, to our exquisite flora and fauna.

Tourism Seychelles

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.