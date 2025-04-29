Seychelles Creole Cuisine Showcased at UN Gastronomy Tourism Forum

The Seychelles Tourism Department took part in the 2nd UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in Africa, held in Arusha, Tanzania, from April 23 to 25, 2025.

This high-level event brought together tourism stakeholders, policymakers, and culinary innovators from across the continent to explore the growing significance of gastronomy as a driver of sustainable tourism, economic development, and cultural preservation.

Represented by Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, Seychelles showcased its strategic commitment to establishing gastronomy as a cornerstone of tourism product diversification and community-based tourism.

During the various panels she participated in, Mrs. Willemin highlighted Seychelles’ rich Creole culinary heritage—a unique blend of African, French, Indian, and Chinese influences—as a core component of the archipelago’s cultural identity and visitor experience.

“Seychelles is more than just a beach destination.”

Mrs. Willemin continued: “Our rich and diverse Creole cuisine reflects our heritage and plays a central role in reimagining the visitor experience. Participating in this forum was a valuable opportunity to share our approach and learn from other destinations advancing culinary tourism across Africa.”

During the forum, the Director General for Destination Marketing also took the opportunity to highlight the key initiatives aimed at enhancing the country’s culinary tourism offerings—from farm-to-table dining experiences and traditional Creole food festivals to community-based cooking workshops and partnerships with cultural institutions such as the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage, and the Arts. One such initiative, Grandma’s Savoir Faire, celebrates intergenerational knowledge transfer through Creole home-cooking traditions.

These efforts align with Seychelles’ broader vision of sustainable and inclusive tourism development, ensuring that local communities are engaged and empowered as direct beneficiaries of the tourism value chain.

Seychelles further emphasized its ongoing collaboration with UN Tourism and regional partners to strengthen Africa’s position as a leading gastronomy tourism destination. The forum underscored the power of food as a cultural connector and storytelling tool, capable of enriching visitor experiences and reinforcing national identity.

“Our participation in this forum reinforces our vision of positioning Seychelles not only as a place of natural beauty but also as a destination where food plays a central role in cultural exchange and sustainable growth,” added Mrs. Willemin.

The Seychelles Tourism Department extends its appreciation to UN Tourism, the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, and all organizing partners for hosting this important platform and championing the future of African gastronomy tourism.

