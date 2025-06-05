Seychelles Connects with Bahrain’s Travel Industry Ahead of Eid and Summer Travel

Tourism Seychelles Middle East Office successfully held a targeted Travel Trade Networking Event on May 29, 2025, at the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain. The event brought together 25 key attendees, including travel trade professionals and media representatives from TTN Middle East, as part of Tourism Seychelles’ continued engagement with the Bahraini market.

The evening provided a valuable platform for open discussions on market developments, evolving travel trends, and upcoming opportunities to promote Seychelles as an attractive and accessible destination for Bahraini travelers.

Led by Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ representative in the Middle East, the event aimed to strengthen collaboration with the local travel trade through direct engagement and relationship building.

“Staying connected with our partners on the ground is crucial.”

Ahmed added. “By exchanging ideas and insights in a relaxed setting, we can align our efforts and develop tailored strategies that meet the expectations of the market while increasing destination awareness. This was also an ideal opportunity to engage with our partners as the second Eid holiday and summer travel period are fast approaching.”

This event in Bahrain marks the beginning of a series of travel trade engagements organised by Tourism Seychelles across the Gulf region. Similar events are scheduled to take place in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman in the coming months as part of a wider strategy to maintain strong market presence and build meaningful partnerships with travel trade stakeholders throughout the GCC.

Tourism Seychelles looks forward to building on the momentum generated by the Bahrain event through continued outreach and collaborative initiatives with key industry stakeholders in the region.

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.