Seychelles closes 2nd quarter of 2022 with activities in Switzerland

Keeping the destination visible on the Swiss market, the Tourism Seychelles team reinforced its collaboration with partners in Switzerland during the months of May and June with a series of activities.

In partnership with Turkish Airlines, the team invited nine agents from different Tour Operators based in the French-Speaking side of Switzerland to Seychelles in May. The successful educational visit was also supported by hotel partners and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) who work closely with the Tour Operators in Seychelles.

Continuing with their efforts to entice the market that month, Tourism Seychelles and the Tour Operator Ferien & Reisen von Ihrem Reiseveranstalter (FTI) facilitated the screening of a two-week Mega screen advert in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and the delivery of 45,000 dedicated Seychelles flyers to various homes in the area. Their efforts were amplified with the participation of various hotel partners from Seychelles.

Tourism Seychelles, together with Travelhouse in the Hotelplan group, also launched a five-week Seychelles window branding.

This took place in more than 65 Travelhouse, Hotelplan and independent travel agencies with the collaboration of Constance Ephélia Hotel and Resort.

The month of May ended with a B2C after-work event with Let’s Go Tours in Schaffhausen, presenting the Seychelles Islands to over 25 potential travellers.

The Switzerland team began the month of June with a five-day sales blitz with Let’s Go Tours, where they met over 140 agents and media partners in the German-speaking part of the country. The sales blitz announced the launch of a sales challenge to Seychelles whereby agents who book the destination with Let’s Go Tours until mid-July will win a holiday for two sponsored by Edelweiss Air, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, Hotel L’Archipel and Tourism Seychelles.

Finally, but surely not the last time the partners will hear of the beautiful destination, Tourism Seychelles participated in the Seychelles B2B soirée in mid-June held in Valais. The event, which welcomed over 20 participants, also saw the engagement of Acajou Beach Resort and Etihad Airways. All partners had the chance to present their products and meet the participants individually.

As of week 24, Switzerland remains among the top 10 countries for Seychelles visitor arrivals, with 6,447 visitors compared to 6,458 in 2019.

