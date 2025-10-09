Seychelles Celebrated in Condé Nast Traveller UK and Condé Nast Traveler US’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards

Seychelles has once again captured the hearts of travellers and travelers worldwide, earning recognition in both the UK edition (Condé Nast Traveller) and the US edition (Condé Nast Traveler) of the 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards — among the most respected honours in the travel industry.

Based on feedback from nearly 200,000 UK readers and over 700,000 US readers, Seychelles stood out for its beauty, hospitality, and unique experiences, ranking among the:



Top 3 Islands in the Indian Ocean and Africa (US readers)

Top 10 Islands (UK readers)

9th Friendliest Country in the World and 3rd Friendliest in the Indian Ocean and Africa

“This recognition is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our people and partners,” said Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism. “Being celebrated by those who have experienced our islands makes this honour even more meaningful. It shows that our commitment to quality, sustainability, and authentic experiences is being felt and appreciated around the world.”



The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are based entirely on genuine feedback from travellers, making them a trusted guide for discerning visitors seeking unforgettable journeys.

Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, added: “This accolade strengthens Seychelles’ presence in global markets, particularly among travellers looking for unique, authentic, and sustainable experiences. We will continue to nurture what makes our islands truly exceptional — our people, our culture, and our natural beauty.”



Seychelles’ recognition in the awards is a proud reminder of the nation’s place among the world’s most cherished destinations, celebrated not only for its breathtaking landscapes but also for the warmth and friendliness of its people.



An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is renownedfor its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical landscapes. Beyond its natural beauty, Seychelles is celebrated for its rich Creole culture, warm hospitality, and commitment to sustainable tourism. A small but remarkable destination, it continues to captivate travellers seeking unforgettable experiences in a paradise that feels both exotic and welcoming.