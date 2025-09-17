Seychelles Builds on Regional Momentum with Roadshow in Réunion and Mauritius

Tourism Seychelles, together with leading island trade partners, successfully concluded a roadshow in Réunion on 11 September and Mauritius on 12 September, reconnecting with travel professionals in the region and showcasing the diverse experiences Seychelles has to offer.

Fresh from its participation at the Salon du Prêt-à-Partir consumer fair in Mauritius (29–31 August), Seychelles reaffirmed its determination to maintain a strong presence in the Indian Ocean market. By pairing a major consumer showcase with a targeted B2B roadshow, Seychelles strengthened its ties with both travellers and the travel trade.

Representing Seychelles were renowned industry names including Mason’s Travel, 7° South, Tirant Tours and Travel, Seychelles Welcome Travel, Air Seychelles, Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay, and Constance Hotels. The roadshow featured dynamic presentations and an engaging round-robin format, enabling local travel agencies to meet directly with Seychellois partners, exchange updates, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

Bernadette Honoré, Senior Marketing Executive of Tourism Seychelles for the Indian Ocean region, commented:

“Hosting both the consumer fair and the trade roadshow back-to-back was a strategic move for Seychelles. The fair allowed us to inspire travellers directly, while the roadshow gave us the chance to engage with the professionals who sell the destination every day. Together, the two events complemented each other perfectly, creating excitement among holidaymakers and giving agents the tools and confidence to turn that interest into real bookings.”



She added, “The roadshow was also an opportunity to reconnect Seychellois partners with their counterparts in Réunion and Mauritius and highlight the unique experiences our islands have to offer. Events like this truly underscore the importance of face-to-face connections in building lasting business relationships.”

The back-to-back engagements in Mauritius and Réunion not only strengthened existing partnerships but also underscored Seychelles’ resilience and adaptability in an increasingly competitive market. With renewed connections, greater visibility, and fresh momentum, Seychelles is well-positioned to welcome more travellers from the region and remain a top choice for authentic and unforgettable island experiences.

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organisation for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.

