Seychelles and Zhoushan China Explore New Opportunities in Tourism and Health

Mrs. Francis was accompanied by Mrs. Anne Lafortune, the Seychelles Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Mr. Jean-Luc Lai-Lam, the Director for China; and Mr. Yu Sen, the Senior Marketing Executive, on the visit at Zhoushan Tourism and Health College.

The visit aimed at fostering mutual understanding and partnership between the Seychelles Tourism Academy and Zhoushan Tourism & Health College, benefiting both students and teachers.

During their visit, the Seychelles delegation had the honor of meeting with the President of the Tourism and Health College of China’s Zhoushan Island, Mr. Zheng Nengbo. The discussions revolved around establishing a framework for collaboration, promoting educational exchanges, and strengthening ties in the areas of tourism and health.

Recognizing the importance of nurturing talent and knowledge sharing, the delegation expressed great interest in establishing both student and teacher exchange programs between the Seychelles Tourism Academy and Zhoushan Tourism and Health College.

These programs aim to provide students and faculty members with valuable international exposure, cultural immersion, and the opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices in the fields of tourism and health.

Mrs. Francis highlighted that such collaborations have the potential to contribute significantly to the growth and development of the tourism sector in both Seychelles and China. By fostering academic cooperation and cultural understanding, the Seychelles Tourism Academy and Zhoushan Tourism and Health College can join forces to steer sustainable tourism practices toward the future, enhance service quality, and foster the well-being of visitors.

Mrs. Anne Lafortune emphasized the shared commitment of Seychelles and China to fostering bilateral relations. The visit to Zhoushan signifies the countries’ mutual interest in strengthening ties in the tourism and health sectors. The Seychelles delegation expressed optimism about the prospects of collaboration and exchange, envisioning a future where students and teachers from both institutions can engage in joint research projects, training programs, and knowledge transfer initiatives.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties involved to work towards concrete action plans that will facilitate the implementation of collaboration frameworks. The Seychelles Tourism Academy and Zhoushan Tourism and Health College will now engage in further discussions to finalize the details of the exchange programs, ensuring a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.