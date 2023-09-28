Short News eTurboNews | eTN Greece Travel NewsBrief Safer Travel Travel Weather

Severe Flooding in Greece: Streets Submerged, Water and Power Outage

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
severe flooding,greece flood, Severe Flooding in Greece: Streets Submerged, Water and Power Outage, eTurboNews | eTN
Written by Binayak Karki

Severe flooding in central Greece, particularly in the city of Volos, has caused power and water supply restoration challenges as most of the existing supply infrastructures have been damaged.

The Greece flood occurred shortly after a previous mega-storm had flooded the same region. The police had issued a ban on city traffic due to dangerous weather conditions.

The EMAK fire service conducted overnight rescues to save hundreds of people trapped in homes and shops. The streets were submerged, and cars were swept away by torrents, leaving extensive mud covering the streets and leading to the sea. The worst flooding affected the central part of Volos and its ring road, making roads to Alykes and Agria inaccessible.

The Krafsidonas stream, which gathers water from Pelion and flows through Volos, overflowed, flooding nearby districts.

Additionally, the city has been without drinkable water since the previous storm damaged pipes and infrastructure two weeks earlier, with citizens relying on bottled water provided by municipal authorities.

