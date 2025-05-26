Seven Tides will Take Over Management for Dukes The Palm Hotel Dubai

Current premium viewers: 81



Luxury residential and hospitality developer Seven Tides has signed a strategic hotel management agreement with Minor Hotels as the new operator of its five-star DUKES The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, which is located on the west trunk of Palm Jumeirah, effective from 1st August 2025.

The Barcelo Hotel Group has managed DUKES for the past six years and has fulfilled its contractual obligations.