Setouchi Region Leads Japan’s Shift Toward Slow and Sustainable Travel

As global travelers seek experiences that emphasize wellness, sustainability, and cultural depth, Japan’s Setouchi region —stretching across seven prefectures along the Inland Sea—is emerging as a model for mindful tourism.

From revitalized port towns to contemporary art installations on remote islands, Setouchi embodies Japan’s growing movement toward “slow travel”—journeys that prioritize connection, reflection, and renewal over speed.

Revitalizing Tradition: Kurashiki’s Historic Canals and Local Craft

Authentic Japan: Setouchi – Setouchi Official Travel Guide Discover West Japan’s beautiful seaside escape. Setouchi has a world-class art scene, delicious cuisine, and hundreds of charming islands to explore.

In Okayama Prefecture, the Kurashiki Bikan Historical Quarter offers a living example of Japan’s ability to preserve tradition while fostering creative renewal. Once a prosperous Edo-period merchant town, Kurashiki has transformed its white-walled storehouses into art galleries, boutique hotels, and craft studios.

The Ohara Museum of Art, Japan’s first museum of Western art, anchors the district with works by Monet, El Greco, and Japanese modernists. Surrounding shops promote Mingei (folk craft) philosophy—bridging local artisanship and contemporary design in textiles, glassware, and ceramics.

Healing in Nature: Yunogo Onsen and Shodoshima’s Olive Hills

Setouchi’s wellness offerings extend far beyond its famed bath towns. In Yunogo Onsen (Okayama Prefecture), known since the Heian era as the “Hot Spring of Beauty,” travelers immerse in mineral-rich waters once visited by monks and samurai. The area’s ryokan inns now pair traditional onsen therapy with forest walks and locally sourced kaiseki dining.

Across the Inland Sea, Shodoshima Island—Japan’s “Island of Olives”—offers another kind of restorative experience. The Shodoshima Olive Park invites visitors to stroll through groves overlooking the sea, sample olive oils, and stay in Mediterranean-style villas that promote plant-based, eco-conscious living.

Art and Architecture: The Islands of Teshima and Inujima

While Naoshima often headlines the region’s art scene, its sister islands Teshima and Inujima have become powerful symbols of how art can transform rural communities.

The Teshima Art Museum, designed by Ryue Nishizawa and artist Rei Naito, appears as a water droplet resting on a hillside. Inside, visitors encounter an ever-changing environment where water, light, and air create a meditative sensory experience.

On Inujima, the Seirensho Art Museum—built from the ruins of a copper refinery—turns industrial heritage into an environmental statement. Powered by solar and biomass energy, the site represents Setouchi’s balance between innovation, ecology, and culture.

Wellness Through Landscape: Tomonoura and Mount Misen

Setouchi’s coastal and mountain landscapes provide natural sanctuaries for introspection. The seaside town of Tomonoura in Hiroshima Prefecture—believed to have inspired Studio Ghibli’s Ponyo—invites slow exploration through fishing harbors, traditional inns, and sea-view temples.

Meanwhile, Mount Misen on Miyajima Island offers panoramic trails shaded by cedar forests and ancient shrines. The mountaintop, accessible by ropeway or hiking, is a designated part of the Setonaikai National Park and revered as a site of spiritual rejuvenation for over 1,000 years.

Toward a Mindful Future

As Japan reimagines tourism beyond its urban hubs, Setouchi stands at the forefront of purposeful travel—where art, heritage, and nature converge to nurture both visitors and local communities. Regional initiatives such as Setouchi DMO’s sustainable tourism programs and partnerships with global hospitality groups continue to position the Inland Sea as a blueprint for Japan’s next era of conscious exploration.