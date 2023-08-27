Serious Health Risks: Government Recalls Popular Energy Drinks

Monster, 5 Hour Energy, 3 D are all popular energy drinks and according to the Canadian Government no longer safe for consumption.



Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products. Such energy drinks were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to non-permitted ingredients that may pose a serious health risk.

At this time, it’s not clear if the same warning is being implemented in other countries, but it could be expected.

Such energy drinks are popular specifically in North America among young people, in educational institutions, and among tourists.

3D Alphaland Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/12/2023 5 Hour Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/12/2023 Alani Nu Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/02/2023 Bang Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/28/2023 C4 Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/28/2023 Celsius Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/12/2023 Cocaine Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/28/2023 Dragonball Z Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/25/2023 Fast Twitch Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/28/2023 G Fuel Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/12/2023 G Fuel Caffeinated Energy Drink Mixes All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/25/2023 Ghost Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/28/2023 InuYasha Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/25/2023 Liquid Rage Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/25/2023 Monster Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/11/2023 Prime Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/12/2023 Raze Energy Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/09/2023 Ryse Fuel Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 7/28/2023 Shakura Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling 8/25/2023 Sting Caffeinated Energy Drinks All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace in Canada due to various non-compliances related to the caffeine content and labeling requirements.

What you should do?

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled any products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

If you become aware of recalled products being sold in Canada, you can report it to the CFIA

If you buy food products online, follow our tips and do not assume that the products meet Canadian requirements

High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine. Exercise while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness.