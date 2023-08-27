Breaking Travel News Canada Travel Health News Update Newsletter Safer Travel Travel Health News

Serious Health Risks: Government Recalls Popular Energy Drinks

Monster
Monster, 5 Hour Energy, 3 D are all popular energy drinks and according to the Canadian Government no longer safe for consumption.

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products. Such energy drinks were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to non-permitted ingredients that may pose a serious health risk.

At this time, it’s not clear if the same warning is being implemented in other countries, but it could be expected.

Such energy drinks are popular specifically in North America among young people, in educational institutions, and among tourists.

3D AlphalandCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/12/2023
5 HourCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/12/2023
Alani NuCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/02/2023
BangCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/28/2023
C4Caffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/28/2023
CelsiusCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/12/2023
CocaineCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/28/2023
Dragonball ZCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/25/2023
Fast TwitchCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/28/2023
G FuelCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/12/2023
G FuelCaffeinated Energy Drink MixesAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/25/2023
GhostCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/28/2023
InuYashaCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/25/2023
Liquid RageCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/25/2023
MonsterCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/11/2023
PrimeCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/12/2023
Raze EnergyCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/09/2023
Ryse FuelCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling7/28/2023
ShakuraCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling8/25/2023
StingCaffeinated Energy DrinksAll flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace in Canada due to various non-compliances related to the caffeine content and labeling requirements.

What you should do?

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled any products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
  • If you become aware of recalled products being sold in Canada, you can report it to the CFIA
  • If you buy food products online, follow our tips and do not assume that the products meet Canadian requirements

High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine. Exercise while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness. 

