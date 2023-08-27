Serious Health Risks: Government Recalls Popular Energy Drinks

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products. Such energy drinks were recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to non-permitted ingredients that may pose a serious health risk.
At this time, it’s not clear if the same warning is being implemented in other countries, but it could be expected.
Such energy drinks are popular specifically in North America among young people, in educational institutions, and among tourists.
|3D Alphaland
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/12/2023
|5 Hour
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/12/2023
|Alani Nu
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/02/2023
|Bang
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/28/2023
|C4
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/28/2023
|Celsius
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/12/2023
|Cocaine
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/28/2023
|Dragonball Z
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/25/2023
|Fast Twitch
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/28/2023
|G Fuel
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/12/2023
|G Fuel
|Caffeinated Energy Drink Mixes
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/25/2023
|Ghost
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/28/2023
|InuYasha
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/25/2023
|Liquid Rage
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/25/2023
|Monster
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/11/2023
|Prime
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/12/2023
|Raze Energy
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/09/2023
|Ryse Fuel
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|7/28/2023
|Shakura
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
|8/25/2023
|Sting
|Caffeinated Energy Drinks
|All flavors which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labeling
What you should do?
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled any products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
- If you become aware of recalled products being sold in Canada, you can report it to the CFIA
- If you buy food products online, follow our tips and do not assume that the products meet Canadian requirements
High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine. Exercise while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness.