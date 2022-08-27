Serbia cancels EuroPride festival due to ‘numerous problems’

Event cancelation is a violation of minority rights, but at this moment the state is pressured by numerous problems

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic announced today that a pan-European EuroPride 2022 Belgrade LGBTQ festival, scheduled to take place in the Balkan country, will be ‘canceled or postponed’ until ‘happier times.’

The EuroPride event, which is held in different European cities every year and includes a Pride Parade, was due to take place in Serbian capital, Belgrade, in mid-September of this year.

“This is a violation of minority rights, but at this moment the state is pressured by numerous problems,” Vucic said during a press conference.

The ‘problems’ faced by Serbia that Vucic mentioned included the Kosovo crisis and the possibility of winter energy shortages.

The president also added that the LGBTQ festival cannot go ahead due to threats from right-wing extremists and fears of violence.

“It’s not a question of whether they [the extremists] are stronger, but you just can’t do it all at the same moment, and that’s it,” Serbian president said.

“I am not happy about it, but we can’t manage.”

Serbia, which is actively seeking European Union membership, has promised to protect LGBTQ rights as part of its integration into the bloc, but earlier this month, thousands of Serbs took to the streets of the nation’s capital, protesting the EuroPride and demanding the country’s government cancel the pan-European event.

Protestors held signs with the messages: “We don’t want a gay parade and occupation by the West!” and “Keep your hands off our children,” among others.

The EuroPride organizers however have insisted that the event in the Serbian capital will take place despite the announcement from Vucic.

“EuroPride in Belgrade will not be canceled and will bring together thousands of LGBTI+ people from across Europe,” Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association, said in a statement.

She also called on the Serbian government to ‘stand firm against these bullies and protect the event.’