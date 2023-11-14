Seoul Translation Screens Serve Tourists in 11 Languages with Real-Time Interactive AI

Seoul will set up live translation screens at tourist centers, helping non-Korean speakers get real-time assistance when visiting the city.

Seoul is introducing a translation service for tourists that uses AI and voice-to-text tech. It displays translated text on transparent screens, enabling face-to-face communication in visitors’ preferred languages.

The translation screens will debut in a trial at two tourist info centers in Seoul, namely Gwanghwamun Tourist Information Center and Seoul Tourism Plaza. There are plans to expand this service to more locations across the city in the future.

Starting November 20, tourists can experience Seoul’s live translation service at two central info centers. The city expects translation accuracy to enhance with increased usage, enabling the AI translation engine to learn and improve over time.

Until December 31, the city government will run a pilot project where users of the translation service will have the chance to win discount coupons for duty-free stores in Seoul or souvenir prizes through a random draw.

Kim Young-hwan, director of Seoul’s Department of Tourism and Sports, anticipates that this service will notably enhance convenience and satisfaction for tourists in Seoul. The aim is for visitors to enjoy the city without language barriers hindering their experience.

How Translation Screens Work?



The specific capabilities of the translation service in Seoul weren’t detailed in the information provided. Typically, live translation services like this one rely on an internet connection to function because they use AI and machine learning algorithms that require online access to translate accurately and in real time. Offline translation usually involves pre-downloaded language packs or software that might have limited functionality compared to online services.

Translation services that use AI and machine learning learn from extensive datasets. They analyze patterns in language usage, translations, and user interactions. When users input text or speak into the system and receive translations, the AI evaluates the accuracy of those translations based on subsequent user behavior.

It employs neural networks and algorithms that adjust and improve based on this feedback loop. Essentially, the more interactions and corrections the system receives, the better it becomes at providing accurate translations. This iterative process allows the AI to continuously learn and refine its translation capabilities over time.