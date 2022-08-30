Semi-Trailer Market Size to Grow by USD 26.3 Bn in 2018, Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry to Drive Growth – Market.us

Global Semi-Trailer Market in 2018 was valued at USD 26.3 Bn. It is expected to grow at 5.7% CAGR from 2019-2028.

Semi-trailers are a type of trailer that has wheels on the back and is supported by a vehicle at the front. A tractor unit or a dolly (detachable rear axle assembly) support a large portion of semi-trailer weight. It usually has land gears to support the semi-trailer when it is not coupled. Semi-trailers can carry a lot of transport and are flexible.

Semi-trailers can be seen as an additional piece of equipment to tractors. However, they have not been subject to much innovation because consumers don’t want to pay the high-tech equipment. This market will boom due to ongoing innovation through highly customized, engineered products that are focused on aerodynamics and tire safety/maintenance, as well as trailer telematics and electrified axles.

You Can Request a Demo Version of the Report Before Buying [email protected] https://market.us/report/semi-trailer-market/request-sample

Semi-Trailer Market: Drivers

Growth within end-use industries like FMCG and Automotive

Most OEMs resumed vehicle production in May 2020, despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Volkswagen, Nissan and Hyundai were among those to reopen their factories in China. Toyota, FCA and Honda restarted production in America. The production in Europe has also been resumed to a limited degree. These factors mean that global vehicle production will grow at 3.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. This will directly result in an increase in demand for semi-trailers to transport vehicles.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), is the biggest industry in terms of revenue generation. These products are perishable and have a short shelf-life. These products are often bought, consumed quickly, have low prices, and are frequently sold in large quantities. You can segment the FMCG industry into the personal care and food- & beverage sectors. The key drivers of the FMCG sector are growing income, increasing population, brand awareness, favorable policies, digitalization of the buying process, and rising income. There have been changes in logistics for FMCG products due to consumer demand and rising income. This supports the development of semi-trailers with high technology in the FMCG sector.

Semi-Trailer Market: Restraints

Inconvenient Roads

The market is being held back by inadequacies in road maintenance, lack of commitment to improving transport facilities, and toll booths that lead to time loss, slow freight transportation, and low speed semi-trailers, as well as the presence of smaller roads with sharp turns, and other factors.

Any Query?

Enquire Here for Report Customization: https://market.us/report/semi-trailer-market/#inquiry

Semi-Trailer Market Key Trends:

The Augmenting European Logistics Sector

Around 75% of all inland freight in Europe was transported via roads by 2020. Transporting freight over European roads was approximately 1.7 trillion km in 2019. The share of road freight has increased over the years while rail transport has declined.

Road transport is the most common mode of freight transport in Europe. Eurostat estimates that 75% of all inland cargo transports within Europe, or approximately 1,750 billion metric tons-kilometre (km), are by road. In some European countries, this percentage can reach as high as 90% or more.

Semi-trailers are a key factor in the market’s expansion. The rapidly growing ecommerce market in Europe is a key pillar of the single digital marketplace. It also indicates the development in the entailing sector which is recognizing the need for well-organized retail spaces. The demand for a better distribution network is increasing as the e-commerce market expands across Europe. The market continues to grow, so the demand for semi-trailers of all types is expected to rise. In 2018, Europe accounted for 89.1% global freight transport industry. Commercial fleet operators use the majority of these vehicles, which include courier services and postal services.

In the European Union, there was a trend towards electrification of commercial fleets. Some companies like Harrods and FedEx converted to electric light commercial vehicles. Mercedes proposes to launch electric vans for Hermes’s German logistics company. DHL, the German postal service created an electric vehicle to facilitate e-commerce in the country.

Recent development:

Great Dane’s February 2022 brand change reflects its commitment to end-to–end transportation solutions and a future that is digitally connected. To enhance future communications and strengthen the company’s strategic foundation, a new visual identity was created.

The S. KO PACE SMART semi-trailer, Europe’s leading semi-trailer manufacturer, was unveiled by Schmitz Cargo bull in November 2021. It is a fully modular dry-freight semitrailer specifically designed for U.K. and Irish operators.

Schmitz Cargo bull, a European semi-trailer manufacturer announced in June 2021 the opening of a new Manchester plant. The company plans to produce customized cars for operators in Ireland and the United Kingdom with this expansion.

Tesla announced in April 2020 that semi-trailers will be available to the public by 2021. Pepsi Co., Walmart and others have placed orders for electrified semitrailers.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2018 USD 26.03 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

Wabash National

Schmitz Cargobull

Great Dane

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone

Utility Trailer

Hyundai Translead

Stoughton

Kgel

Manac

Schwarzmller Group

Fontaine

Lamberet SAS

CIMC

Liangshan Huayu

SINOTRUK

Hebei Shunjie

FAW Siping

Anhui Kaile

Tianjin Lohr

Liangshan Huitong

Type

Flatbed Semitrailer

Lowboy Semitrailer

Dry Van Semitrailer

Refrigerated Semitrailer

Application

Logistics

Chemical

Food

Cement

Oil and gas

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

How big is the current global semi-trailer industry?

What market trends are affecting the growth of semi-trailer markets?

Which are the most prominent players in the Semi-Trailer Market

What are the segments covered by the Semi-Trailer Market Report?

· Which market will provide growth opportunities for semi-trailer markets?

· What will the size of the Semi-trailer market in 2031 be?

· Which region holds the largest share of Semi-Trailer Market sales?

More Related Reports from Our Market.us Site:

Global Flatbed Semi-Trailers Market Review

Global Oil Tank Trailer & Semi-trailer Market Trends

Global Lowboy Semi-trailer Market Size

Global Truck Landing Gear Market Share

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News