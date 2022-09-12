See Italy from the skies: New spectacular campaign

Imagine being able to take 30 breathtaking flights over the beauty of Italy’s landscapes, archeology, and architecture.

As part of a new Italy Ministry of Culture campaign, 30 drone flights take guests from the most known and visited places of cultural heritage to the lesser-known ones in the country.

The new campaign of the Italian Ministry of Culture is a spectacular journey that allows one to look at archaeological areas, villas, and monumental complexes from an original point of view. Thanks to the new generation of drones – small, light, and agile – it is in fact possible to fly over Italian beauty and grasp unprecedented details.

The storks’ nests on the chimneys of Racconigi (Turin satellite city) Castle; the flight of the river Po Delta, flamingos over the archaeological area of Spina, (Etrurian district North East Italy); the swooping flight from Villa Jovis to Capri; the whirling slalom in the basement of the Campania amphitheater of Santa Maria Capua Vetere; and, a bit like on a roller coaster, the flights between the wonders of the Sepino (Campobasso region); Alba Fucens (Abruzzo region); and Aquileia (Venezia Giulia region in northeast Italy) – these are just some of what will be seen.

Also of note are the glides between the frescoed walls of the Medici Villa of Poggio a Caciano and the quieter and more evocative flight between the rooms of the Sperlonga museum and in the cave of Tiberius. From sunset to sunrise, this is a journey in natural light that captures the many shades of Italian beauty.

The project is being carried out by the Press Office of the MIC (Ministry of Culture) in collaboration with the General Directorate of Museums under the direction of Nils Astrologo, a young video artist who this summer toured Italy with new generation drones, which lend themselves well to documenting the cultural heritage in compliance with the rules for the protection of heritage and also those for the protection of the environment and visitors.

The zenith perspective has always played a central role in documenting the state of the Italian territory and its cultural heritage, as well as helping to guide new archaeological research.

Just two examples: from the images of the Roman Forum at the end of the 19th century taken from a balloon by the Specialists of Engineers Brigade at the service of the archaeologist Giacomo Boni to the aerial photos taken during the Second World War by the allied forces and which are now preserved by the Aero National photo library of the ICCD – Central Institute for Catalog and Documentation.

Spectacular images of “wonderful places that the whole world envies.”

For Dario Franceschini, Minister of Culture in Italy, this campaign is intended to bring Italians closer to cultural heritage after the period of the pandemic and represents “a new opportunity to look at cultural heritage with a new look. I am sure that these images will arouse in many the desire to know and visit these wonderful places that the whole world envies.”

For the Director General of Museums, Massimo Osanna, he said: “Technological evolution now makes it possible to fly over cultural heritage with greater simplicity; the view from above has always been fundamental for archaeological research and the protection of the territory.”

“It was an exciting journey,” commented the Director, Nils Astrologo. “I didn’t know many of these places, and I didn’t imagine the power these images are capable of transmitting. I hope that, also thanks to my work, these pearls of the Italian cultural heritage will be appreciated by an ever-wider audience.”

The videos are available on the Ministry of Culture website and on the MIC YouTube channel.

