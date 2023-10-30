Secretary-General Guterres in Nepal: Adverse Effects of Climate Change in Mountains Discussed

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his dedication to increasing global awareness of the severe effects of climate change on Nepal‘s mountainous areas.

He held discussions, on October 30, with the community of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality-4 to address the impact of climate change on the local population’s livelihoods.

Secretary-General Guterres highlighted that the upcoming COP-28 will prioritize addressing climate change impacts in mountainous regions, with input from local communities.

The chairman of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality-4, Lakshman Adhikari, stressed the responsibility of wealthy nations for global pollution and expressed concern about the adverse effects experienced in remote areas like Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality.

Secretary-General Guterres warned that in the future, major Himalayan rivers like the Indus, the Ganges and Brahmaputra, could have massively reduced flows and in combination with saltwater, decimate delta regions.

Secretary-General Guterres reiterated his strong commitment to addressing climate change challenges and spreading this message globally. During the meeting, the local community shared concerns about accelerated glacier melting, increased climate-related damage, shrinking water sources, and the impact on local agriculture. Additionally, they pointed out the lack of energy access in the village and requested support for small-scale hydropower projects.

Secretary-General Guterres is joined by a delegation that includes UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Resident Coordinator for Nepal Hana Singer-Hamdi, and other UN officials on this mission.