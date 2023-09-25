Short News Accessible Tourism eTurboNews | eTN India Travel NewsBrief Rail Travel News Transportation News

Second Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated in Kerala

21 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Vande Bharat Express, Second Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated in Kerala, eTurboNews | eTN
Written by Binayak Karki

Kerala inaugurated on Sunday its second Vande Bharat Express, starting operations from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. The standout feature was its unique orange and grey design, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marked the first instance of two Vande Bharat Express trains operating on the same route, offering service six days a week, with Tuesdays being the only exception.

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in approximately 8 hours and 5 minutes.

The 530-seater Vande Bharat Express features 8 coaches and 52 executive seats and will start the regular service on September 27.

For travelers in Chair car, the fare from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is INR ₹1555, including an optional catering charge of INR ₹364. Meanwhile, the Executive Chair Car option is priced at INR ₹2835. Vande Bharat Express also provides an extra catering service for INR ₹419.

