Second Star Alliance Lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Star Alliance inaugurated its second lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Starting October 13, it will welcome First and Business Class passengers and Star Alliance Gold status customers on member airline flights departing from gates 10 to 38 in Terminal 1. Eligible United Club and Air Canada Maple Leaf Club members may also access the lounge.

The new lounge is located airside after immigration and security controls in the newest part of the terminal. The space can accommodate over 300 guests in approximately 1,300 square meters.

There are two Star Alliance lounges operating in Terminal 1 now. The first lounge, refurbished in 2019 and located prior to security on level 10, will now serve passengers departing on intra-Schengen flights from gates 50 to 78, as well as guests from various lounge access programs departing from all gates.

At present, 20 Star Alliance member carriers operate from Paris – CDG, offering 464 weekly departures to 34 destinations in 22 countries.