Seatrade Cruise Global: New in 2023

The world’s largest cruise trade conference, Seatrade Cruise Global, will host its 2023 conference and exhibition at the newly renovated Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center, 27-30 March 2023. The four-day event is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees, bringing together cruise professionals, thought leaders and innovators from all facets of the industry.
