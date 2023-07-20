Seabourn’s New Ultra-Luxury Ship Seabourn Pursuit

Seabourn’s new ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit is finely tuned with decorative details such as lighter bedding accoutrements that align with its primary dedication to warm-water excursions in more tropical destinations.

Seabourn Cruises‘ newest crown jewel, Seabourn Pursuit allows guests to experience the perfect blend of ultra-luxury design combined with elevated expedition experiences.

Seabourn Pursuit, along with its sister expedition vessel Seabourn Venture, feature a custom-made furniture collection developed by Tihany Product Design that is tailored to the character and experiential premise of each on board space even as it defines the look of the Seabourn brand.