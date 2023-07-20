Seabourn’s New Ultra-Luxury Ship Seabourn Pursuit

Add Comment
1 day ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Seabourn’s new ultra-luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit is finely tuned with decorative details such as lighter bedding accoutrements that align with its primary dedication to warm-water excursions in more tropical destinations.

Seabourn Cruises‘ newest crown jewel, Seabourn Pursuit allows guests to experience the perfect blend of ultra-luxury design combined with elevated expedition experiences.

Seabourn Pursuit, along with its sister expedition vessel Seabourn Venture, feature a custom-made furniture collection developed by Tihany Product Design that is tailored to the character and experiential premise of each on board space even as it defines the look of the Seabourn brand.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly