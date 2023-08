Between August and October, Seabourn Cruise Lines‘ newest Seabourn Pursuit will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean and on two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean.

On October 10, 2023, the ship will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys, taking guests to remote corners of the globe.

Seabourn Pursuit will head south for expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.