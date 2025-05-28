Schengen Visa for Africans: Apply, Pay, Get Rejected

Despite a global increase in demand, many Africans found the opportunity to apply for Schangen visa effectively closed.

A Schengen visa is an entry authorization granted by a Schengen country, allowing non-EU citizens to enter and remain in the Schengen zone, which includes 29 European countries with abolished border controls at their common borders, for a brief visit of up to 90 days within a 180-day time period. This visa typically facilitates tourism, business trips, family visits, medical treatment, study, and other short-term activities.

Schengen visas can be single-entry (for one trip) or multiple-entry (for multiple trips) with applications usually submitted to the embassy or consulate of the Schengen country where the applicant intends to stay for the longest period.

Prospective visitors must submit your application to the consulate at least 15 days before your intended journey and no earlier than 6 months beforehand.

Currently, the standard non-refundable Schengen visa application fee is 90 euros (US$101.63), with reduced fees for children.

This year, the Schengen area processed over 11.7 million applications for short-stay visas, with over 9.7 million visas granted, marking a 14.1% increase from 2023. More than half of these visas allowed for multiple entries. However, the total number of visas issued in 2024 was still lower than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

For many Africans, obtaining a Schengen visa is increasingly becoming an uphill battle, with African countries having been hit the hardest with the high rejection rates and rising application costs.

According to the newest European Commission’s statistics, applicants from Africa are raking some of the highest rejection rates for Schengen visas globally.

In Nigeria, for instance, more than 50,000 applications for short-stay visas were rejected in 2024. For nations like Ghana, Senegal, and Nigeria the rejection rates soared to between 40% and 50%.

Comoros has the highest rejection rate at 61.3%, followed by Guinea-Bissau at 51%, Ghana at 47.5%, Mali at 46.1%, Sudan at 42.3%, and Senegal at 41.2%.

The standard Schengen visa fee increased from €80 (US$90.21) to €90 (US$101.63) in July 2024, thereby raising the financial burden on applicants.

In contrast with many other service fees, Schengen visa application are non-refundable, regardless of whether it’s granted or denied.

According to the most recent data, last year, African Schengen visa applicants incurred a loss of almost €60 million (US$67.5 million) due to non-refundable Schengen visa fees.

The situation clearly starting to indicate a presence of systemic discrimination and bias in the visa application procedure.

Data released by the European Commission indicates that the consulates of EU member states and Schengen-associated nations processed over 10.3 million applications for short-stay visas in 2023. This marks a 37% rise from 2022 (7.5 million), yet it remains below the application figures from 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic (17 million).

The number of visas granted in 2023 also fell short of the 2019 figures, despite an increase from 2022: nearly 8.5 million visas were issued in 2023 (in contrast to 5.9 million visas issued in 2022 and 15 million visas issued in 2019).