Scandinavian Airlines New Bangkok Copenhagen Flights

SAS, also known as Scandinavian Airlines, announced its new route to Bangkok, Thailand, from Copenhagan, Denmark.

The first flight took place today on October 30, 2023. This Copenhagen-Bangkok route will be a winter seasonal one with both legs of the route operating as overnight flights via CPH airport.

SAS operated its first flight between Copenhagen and Bangkok in 1949. SAS now brings the connection back and the inaugural flight will take approximately 10 hours and 30 minutes with no stopovers.

SAS will operate the Bangkok route with Airbus A350 aircraft.