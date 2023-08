Luxury hotel brand, Savoy Signature, announced a new Chief Executive Officer has been hired.

Roberto Santa Clara has been named as the new CEO and was formerly the Director of Madeira Airports. He started his career in 1996 as Marketing Director of Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira. In the 20 years following, he held such positions as the Deputy Director of Madeira Airport and Deputy Director of Lisbon Airport before returning back to Madeira Promotion Bureau as Executive Director in 2020.