Saudia Wins 2 Sustainable Flight Challenge Awards and Will Host 2024

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, won the 2 awards during the second edition of The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) 2023. This was organized by the global aviation alliance SkyTeam, by operating 6 flights that are short, medium and long-haul flights.

This marks Saudia’s second consecutive year participating and winning in The Sustainable Flight Challenge, during which Saudia remained committed to implementing measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions, preserving the environment, and exploring alternative fuel sources. Saudia was also nominated as a finalist in the “Greatest Carbon Reduction” award for the medium haul. The awards were presented at The Sustainable Flight Challenge Awards 2023 ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Saudia is set to host The Sustainable Flight Challenge Awards 2024, in alignment with its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The event will be hosted at the Red Sea destination, which is considered a sustainable tourism destination. Saudia remains steadfast in its dedication to implementing sustainability measures across its flights to and from the Red Sea International Airport.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, said: “Saudia’s unwavering dedication to engage and execute sustainability-driven initiatives within the aviation industry is closely aligned with its new identity and vision for the future. This commitment aligns with Vision 2030 ambitious goals, where sustainability stands at the forefront.”

“Hosting the next Sustainable Flight Challenge Awards reflects Saudia’s substantial contributions to this field and serves as a catalyst for pioneering innovative initiatives.” He added.

The challenge evaluates all aspects of the airlines’ operations, from ground operations to destination arrival seeking effective, adaptable, and applicable measures for commercial and cargo flights.