Saudia to Showcase Latest Products and Services at WTM

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is participating in the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) event, scheduled to take place in London from November 6-8, 2023. The WTM serves as a significant platform for engaging discussions on tourism development and will include the participation of various decision-makers and experts in the travel industry. Through this event, Saudia will showcase the latest products, services, and initiatives of its new era, aimed at enhancing the guests’ travel experience and aligning its efforts to connect the world to the Kingdom, supporting the tourism, finance, business, and Hajj and Umrah sectors.

Saudia has completed preparations for welcoming guests to its interactive Booth No. S4-410, spanning two floors and covering an extensive area of 266 square meters. Guests will be able to explore Saudia’s new brand and era, which reflects the Kingdom’s rich heritage and engages the guests’ five senses through traditional cuisine, soulful music, the distinct aroma of the cabin, and interactive in-flight entertainment.

Furthermore, guests will have the privilege to experience the airline’s latest aircraft seats for both business and economy classes, renowned for their beautiful design and enhanced travel comfort. They will also be introduced to the newly branded amenity kits featuring luxurious products in both classes.

Guests will have the chance to closely explore the latest digital services soon to be introduced by Saudia, incorporating artificial intelligence technologies to deliver a comprehensive and distinctive travel experience for its guests.

Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, highlighted the distinctive nature of their participation in the WTM compared to previous editions, as it follows the launch of Saudia’s new brand and era. With the presence of industry experts, the goal is to reveal the significant changes planned for Saudia’s products and offerings. He further emphasized Saudia’s objective of connecting the world to the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030. He added that this participation will be leveraged to conduct meetings with various experts in diverse fields, laying the groundwork for future agreements that contribute to innovative solutions in the aviation industry.